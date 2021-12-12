IPL Auction 2022: 3 reasons why Mayank Agarwal should be the skipper for Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal was one of two players retained by the Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL Auction 2022. The Karnataka player was one of the most successful players for Punjab in IPL 2021 racking up 442 runs this season. He bettered his 2020 IPL record by 18 runs.

He was retained for ₹12 crores after joining the side in 2018 for just ₹1 crore. This comes as a massive hike for the swashbuckling opener. Ahead of the all-important IPL Auction 2022, we take a look at three reasons why Mayank Agarwal must captain the Punjab side.

#3 Mayank Agarwal knows the Punjab side very well

Mayank Agarwal has been with the side since 2018. KL Rahul's departure from the side will put the onus on him to takeover the reins of the side.

Adding to this is the synergy he shares with the side's coaching staff and hence will be integral to the side's roster that is being rebuilt. Agarwal's recent Test exploits will just add to his growth as a responsible batter. It makes him the apt choice to lead the side rather than being pushed into the IPL Auction 2022.

#2 Can lead with the bat and is a quick learner

Like Rahul, Agarwal has proved he can lead with the bat. His total of 442 runs from 12 games in the IPL in 2021 proved that he can lead the side from the front. Agarwal will look to continue the good run that he's struck in the Tests. It will help the Punjab management make up their mind on making him the captain for the next IPL season.

#1 A chance for Agarwal to find an ODI berth

Despite being a regular feature in the Test side, Agarwal has been a notable absentee in limited overs cricket for India.

Despite his decent IPL run, Agarwal has struggled to break into the ODI and T20I squads. The captaincy card will motivate the player to do better and represent India in the 50-over format as well.

