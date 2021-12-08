IPL Auction 2022: 3 reasons why PBKS might buy Aiden Markram back 

South Africa's Aiden Markram has managed to establish himself as a good T20 batter after his recent exploits in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

He finished as South Africa's second-highest run-scorer in the tournament at an average of 54 from five matches. Prior to that, Markram showed his batting credentials during the second phase of IPL 2021 while plying his trade for the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

He accumulated 146 runs from six games at a strike rate of over 120. However, the talented batter was not retained by the Kings, who showed trust in Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh.

Having said that, it won't be a surprise if the franchise buys him back during the auction.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why Punjab Kings could buy Aiden Markaram back in the IPL 2022 auction.

#1. A stable batter who can bat anywhere in the order

Aiden Markram enjoys a good record in the shortest format, having scored 588 runs from 20 games at a strike rate of 147.

Being a free-flowing batter, the South African fits the bill for an IPL franchise. With KL Rahul having left the Punjab Kings, Markram can form a good opening pair with Mayank Agarwal and also go down the order as and when needed.

Markram, who is currently placed third in the ICC T20I Rankings for batters, was in superlative form in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, amassing 162 runs from five matches, including two fifties.

His recent exploits could encourage the Punjab Kings think-tank to buy him again at the IPL 2022 auction.

#2. Markram can be a potential captaincy candidate

Having worked with Punjab Kings management before, Aiden Markram could be a suitable option to lead the franchise in the upcoming season.

The position remains vacant after the Anil Kumble-coached franchise decided to part ways with incumbent skipper KL Rahul ahead of next season.

Markram has acted as South Africa's stop-gap captain for a couple of matches and has been touted as their future skipper by former cricketer Graeme Smith. The 27-year-old could be a good option as Punjab look to build a side for the next few years.

#3. Markram could be a pocket-friendly buy

Punjab Kings will enter the IPL 2022 auction with INR 72 crore in their pocket. With this, they will literally have to build an entire team as they have retained only two cricketers.

The Punjab management will have their eyes firmly placed on budget buys when they enter the auction room. Markram could be a budget buy as many franchises are unlikely to place their bets on the Proteas cricketer.

It would be interesting to see if the Punjab Kings bid for Aiden Markram and bring him back to their team.

