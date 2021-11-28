3 reasons why Ravichandran Ashwin will be a great fit for CSK

Ravichandran Ashwin is set to be in the auction pool ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, with the Delhi Capitals not retaining the veteran spinner. The Delhi franchise recently announced its player retention before the upcoming mega auction of the IPL.

Delhi Capitals have opted to retain Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Delhi also opted to release former captain Shreyas Iyer and veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan.

If Ashwin is not picked up by one of the two new franchises as part of the three picks they will be allowed, he will be part of the player pool for the auction.

Ashwin's stock in white ball cricket got a recent boost as he made a return to India's T20 International (T20I) team for the first time since 2017 in the 2021 T20 World Cup. He impressed when given a chance in the World Cup and then the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is a potential destination that Ashwin may be heading towards in the mega auction.

CSK are set to retain captain MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and one of Moeen Ali and Sam Curran.

A return to his former franchise could be on the cards, and could work out well for both Ashwin and CSK.

Here are 3 reasons why Ravichandran Ashwin would be a good pick for CSK:

#1 Ashwin's white-ball resurgence

Ravichandran Ashwin played for India's T20I team for the first time since 2017.

Ravichandran Ashwin picked six wickets in three matches in the 2021 T20 World Cup and followed it up with three wickets in two matches in the T20I series against New Zealand.

The 35-year-old had not been in India's white-ball setup since 2017, but impressive performances in the Indian Premier League saw him get a national recall and he duly delivered.

Ashwin has shown that he is not just a Test bowler but still has the guile and versatility needed to flourish in the shortest format of the game.

#2 Experience factor

Ravichandran Ashwin brings a wealth of experience to the table.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming have both emphasized that they prefer a good number of experienced players to be complemented by some younger stars.

Ravichandran Ashwin brings plenty of experience to the table and has the cricketing instincts that Dhoni likes to bank upon.

Ashwin is known to be versatile with his bowling and knows when to use which delivery in his arsenal. He can bowl defensively when needed and prise out wickets when he wants to.

With his experience, cricketing brain and range of deliveries, it would be a great option for Dhoni to have at his disposal.

#3 Homecoming King

A reunion with MS Dhoni may be on the cards for Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ravichandran Ashwin was part of Chennai Super Kings for eight years before reuniting with MS Dhoni at Rising Pune Supergiant for the two years CSK were suspended from the IPL.

Once CSK returned, however, Ashwin was snapped up by Punjab Kings and then moved to Delhi Capitals. However, the time may be right for the Tamil Nadu star to return to his 'home' franchise.

Apart from for India, Dhoni has captained Ashwin for 10 years in the IPL and the veteran spinner is someone who clearly has the CSK skipper's trust.

Add to that the MA Chidambaram Stadium's reputation for aiding spinners and it could be a dream return for Ashwin.

Of course, it remains to be seen if IPL 2022 will be played in India or if the COVID-19 pandemic will force it out of the country again.

