IPL Auction 2022: 3 reasons RCB must target Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to start a bidding war during the IPL Auction 2022. One team that needs to make a move to sign the spinner should be the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

With each side looking to rebuild and stake a claim at winning the title, Bangalore should take the opportunity to bring in experienced winners to their side.

The IPL veteran has played for four teams so far in the IPL. He made his IPL debut for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Ashwin followed it up by joining the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant franchise. He then went on to play for the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals in the last few seasons.

And ahead of the all-important IPL Auction 2022, we take a look at three reasons why RCB must target Ashwin.

#1 Ash's numbers: A big reason for RCB to bag him in IPL Auction 2022

Ashwin has played 167 IPL games so far. He has bagged 145 wickets at an average of 27.8 and an economy rate of 6.91. These are staggering numbers that show his skills and experience in the premier T20 tournament. It will be something that Bangalore will greatly benefit from if they buy him at the IPL Auction 2022.

The Tamil Nadu off-spinner is no slouch with the bat either. His ability to put the long handle to good effect makes him valuable down the order.

#2 Ashwin's experience

The man who made a comeback in 2021 to white ball cricket has tons of experience under him. With subtle variations, the ability to fox the batters and not be afraid to get hit, Ashwin's experience will augur well for Bangalore.

Plus, his ability to use the new ball and bowl in the powerplays makes him an added asset to the side.

#3 His leadership in the dressing room and on the field

With each side bagging some young players for the future, Ashwin's presence will help them learn a lot about cricket on and off the field.

If RCB does manage to bag both Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin at the IPL auction 2022, it could help them create a championship-winning roster.

