IPL Auction 2022: 3 teams that will target Ravichandran Ashwin

Will there be a homecoming for Ravichandran Ashwin in IPL Auction 2022? Or will the renowned tweaker find a new home in the upcoming edition of the marquee tournament?

Starting off his career with the Chennai Super Kings, Ashwin eventually played for various other franchises including RPSG, PBKS and DC.

With Delhi announcing that he will not be one of the players retained by the side ahead of the next edition of the tournament, we take a look at three teams that might target the Tamil Nadu spinner in the upcoming IPL Auction 2022.

#1 Chennai Super Kings to bag Ashwin in IPL Auction 2022

During his stint with the Chennai Super Kings, Ashwin bagged 90 wickets. However, his association with other franchises has been less than productive, where he's just picked up 20, 25 and 10 wickets at Rising Pune Supergiant, Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals respectively.

While the numbers do suggest a dip in wickets, his Test exploits will not be ignored as Ashwin was the highest wicket-taker in the World Test Championship (WTC). His return to the T20I squad only further cements his potential and that will be on CSK's mind.

#2 Ahmedabad/Lucknow franchises

The guile and tactics, along with some captaincy experience, will see one of the new teams consider Ashwin as the skipper who can play his part in not just rebuilding the squad, but also potentially lead them to a title win.

Chances are one of these teams will bid heavily for the player at the IPL Auction 2022.

#3 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad lacked depth in IPL 2021. With an experienced campaigner in Ashwin, they can benefit from his ability as an all-rounder. He can bowl in tandem with Rashid Khan, who will naturally be their first choice to be retained ahead of the IPL Auction 2022.

Ashwin has 145 wickets in the IPL so far at an average of 27.8 and an economy rate of 6.91 with a BBI of 4/34.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava