IPL Auction 2022: 3 teams that will target Trent Boult

Trent Boult will be one of the bowlers the Mumbai Indians will be keen to reacquire at the IPL Auction 2022. However, other teams would also like to stake their claim and be ready to shell out the big bucks for the Kiwi pacer.

Boult ended his IPL 2021 campaign with 13 wickets from 14 matches at an average of 31.23 and an economy of 7.90. The seamer was a vital cog in Mumbai's bowling attack, richly complementing Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up 21 wickets from 14 games.

With Boult now going under the hammer at the IPL Auction 2022, we take a look at three teams that might target the seamer.

#1 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

RCB already have Mohammed Siraj already in the side and are ready to spearhead their bowling attack. Hence, the think-tank will look to bolster their pace battery further by adding Boult to their ranks by acquiring him at the IPL Auction 2022.

Boult brings subtle variations, temperament and vast experience to the side. Bangalore will feel confident that they have two quicks who can dish out eight fruitful overs between them if they get Boult.

#2 Boult to the Rajasthan Royals in IPL Auction 2022?

"Thunder-Boult" might be headed to Rajasthan as well, with the team ready to shell out the big bucks for big players. They did that for Ben Stokes. There's no reason to see why they don't for the likes of Boult who can put the long handle to good effect as well.

Rajasthan will be keen to bag Boult and also add Jofra Archer to their arsenal as they head into IPL Auction 2022.

#3 Punjab Kings

The Punjab Kings were one of the teams that lacked a pace spearhead. This was even though Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh shouldered a major chunk of their load.

Also Read Article Continues below

The new-look PBKS side might just be looking at beefing up their bowling attack. They will look at someone as experienced and skilled as the Kiwi quick at the IPL Auction 2022.

Edited by Aditya Singh