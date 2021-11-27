IPL Auction 2022: 3 ways Faf du Plessis can bolster RCB

One advantage for most franchises ahead of the IPL Auction 2022 is that veteran South African batter Faf du Plessis is up for grabs. He may be 37, but with the fitness levels of a greyhound and immense cricket IQ, du Plessis is an asset to any team that signs up for his services.

If there is a team that needs solid leadership and perhaps a consistent player to fill the shoes of a certain genius called AB de Villiers, it has to be his countrymate.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) enter IPL Auction 2022 with quite a few boxes that need to be checked, and one of them is a quality player who is more than just a contributor with the willow.

Ahead of the all-important auction, we take a look at three ways how the former South African skipper can bolster RCB.

#1 RCB can bag Faf in IPL Auction 2022 for his leadership

Leadership skills and experience will always hold a key place in any team. With Virat Kohli passing on the captaincy torch, the new skipper can benefit from the rich wisdom that Faf brings to the table.

With the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Kohli, who have had quite the captaincy experience between themselves with their respective countries and clubs for some time now, the South African, if bagged in the IPL Auction 2022, will be a great mentor and go-to advice man for Bangalore.

#2 Faf du Plessis has an impressive IPL record

Faf has played 100 IPL games, notching up 2935 runs at an average of 39.94 and a strike rate of 131.08. He was incredible with the bat in CSK's winning title run, scoring 633 runs from 16 matches with six fifties, the most in his IPL career so far to show.

RCB's top order will receive a cannon boost with Faf if they manage to win a bidding war with other teams at the IPL Auction 2022.

#3 Gun fielder

Safe to say, any ball that flies, rolls, banana swings or goes miles in the sky, Faf will pouch that and make it look effortless. That gun fielding has been another outstanding trait and will be a boon for the side when they take the field.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Faf has pulled off some stunners over the years, and come IPL Auction 2022, RCB will hope to sign him up and enthrall crowds with some more of those screamers.

Edited by Rohit Mishra