5 players retained by CSK ahead of 2014 Mega Auction - Where are they now before IPL Auction 2022?

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have announced their four players retained ahead of IPL Auction 2022. The Chennai-based franchise has retained all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as its number one player while the second player on the list is captain MS Dhoni.

Interestingly, CSK have retained only one overseas player, namely Moeen Ali. The final name on the retention list is Ruturaj Gaikwad, who won the IPL 2021 Orange Cap.

Some big names like Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Ambati Rayudu have been released by CSK ahead of IPL Auction 2022. The franchise had no other option because of the mega auction rules.

Fans should note that IPL Auction 2022 is not the first mega auction in the competition's history. A mega auction took place in 2011, 2014 and 2018. CSK have made such big decisions in the past as well. However, in 2014, franchises had permission to retain a maximum of five players.

On that note, we will look at the five players whom the Chennai Super Kings retained ahead of the IPL 2014 Mega Auction and where they are now.

#1 MS Dhoni - Retained by CSK ahead of IPL Auction 2022

MS Dhoni will continue playing for CSK in IPL 2022 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

MS Dhoni was the first name on CSK's 2014 retention list. At that time, the Super Kings paid him ₹12.5 crore for his services. Chennai would have wanted to keep him as the first player in 2022 as well.

However, the skipper selflessly took the second spot and accepted a salary of ₹12 crore. Many fans think IPL 2022 will be MS Dhoni's last season.

#2 Suresh Raina - Released by CSK ahead of IPL Auction 2022

Suresh Raina has not been retained by CSK ahead of IPL Auction 2022 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Suresh Raina received a contract worth ₹9.5 crore from the Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL Auction 2014. The southpaw was one of the best players in the league then.

However, his performances were not up to the mark in IPL 2021. Since Raina has now retired from international cricket, CSK did not retain him ahead of the IPL Auction 2022 and instead invested in the future. Still, it should not be a surprise if CSK sign him at the upcoming mega auction.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin - Has not played for CSK since 2015

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin received a contract worth ₹7.5 crore from the Chennai Super Kings in 2014. The Tamil Nadu player represented CSK in 2014 and 2015 before the franchise was temporarily suspended.

CSK have played four seasons since their return to the IPL. However, they have not signed Ashwin. The off-spinner played for the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals from 2018 to 2021. The Delhi franchise has released him ahead of IPL Auction 2022.

#4 Ravindra Jadeja - Retained by CSK ahead of IPL Auction 2022

Ravindra Jadeja is the number one retention by Chennai Super Kings (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Ravindra Jadeja's salary for the 2014 season was ₹5.5 crore. The all-rounder's excellent performances for CSK in the last few years have helped him earn a whopping ₹16 crore deal from the same franchise.

Many cricket experts believe Jadeja could take over the reins of the team once MS Dhoni retires from the IPL.

#5 Dwayne Bravo - Released by CSK ahead of IPL Auction 2022

Dwayne Bravo was the fifth retention made by CSK ahead of the 2014 mega auction, with his salary being ₹4 crore that season. Bravo has been an integral part of the CSK team for years now.

However, because of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction rules, Bravo has been released by CSK ahead of the upcoming season. It seems likely that CSK will sign their Caribbean star again.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

