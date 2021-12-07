IPL Auction 2022: Predicting 3 teams that will target Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya, not being retained by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL Auction 2022, comes off as a major shocker. However, considering the high-impact player he has been for the side, it shouldn't come as a surprise if MI decides to buy him back when he goes under the hammer.

Whether it is fluctuating form or consistent back issues, his non-retention is still a massive motivation for the Baroda man to perform and cement his name as one of the bonafide Indian all-rounders.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, we speculate about the three franchises that may target the hard-hitting allrounder.

#1 Lucknow/Ahmedabad may bag him in IPL Auction 2022

One of the teams that will make a beeline for Hardik at the IPL Auction 2022 will be either of the new franchises who will hope the allrounder can do what he did with the Mumbai Indians.

His IPL record is quite impressive — 1456 runs from 92 games at an average of 27.33 and a whopping strike rate of 153.91. He's been among the wickets as well, bagging 42 scalps at an average of 31.26.

He may not bowl as much, with a lot depending on his back stress, but with the bat, he is still a destructive force.

#2 Punjab Kings

The Kings were off to great starts, courtesy of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, but their death-overs flourish was pretty much their weakness in the last couple of seasons.

Hardik Pandya, picked up by Punjab at the IPL Auction 2022 might be a beneficial move to the allrounder who can also use perhaps be considered as a captaincy candidate.

#3 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Another franchise that had a torrid IPL 2021 run and lacked proven big-hitters to finish games or perform in clutch situations. Should they bag Hardik at the IPL Auction 2022, they can expect some stability in the lower order, or even shuffle him around if they endure a top order collapse.

It's no secret that the longer he bats, the better he times and strikes the ball, SRH could use a man of his skills.

