IPL Auction 2022: Squad gaps for KKR to fill

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finished Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 2022 season on a middling note. Having spent big money to get back familiar names such as Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins and Shivam Mavi, the two-time IPL champions are left with a small purse to complete their squad on Day 2 of the auction.

Having already retained a slew of all-rounders prior to the auction, KKR appear to have a strong core. The costly purchase of Shreyas Iyer, at INR 12.25 crore, might prove to be valuable if the batter is seen as KKR captain. The team boast a line-up of destructive batters, mystery spinners and pace-bowling all-rounders, and might challenge for the title if they plug some key gaps in their squad.

Here's a look at areas where KKR need to spend on the second day of the IPL 2022 auction.

Wicketkeeper who can bat

KKR might struggle to replace Dinesh Karthik in the IPL 2022 auctions.

Assuming KKR play with a similar template as they did back in 2021, Venkatesh Iyer looks set to open, with Shreyas and Rana taking up Nos. 3 and 4 in the batting order. With the likes of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Cummins to occupy No. 6 onwards, KKR can look for an experienced wicketkeeper to ply his trade either at the top or at No. 5.

While they did secure the services of Sheldon Jackson once more, the Saurashtra keeper-batter has scant IPL experience to count on and might not have the batting skills to make it to KKR's first XI. Thus, KKR would be on the lookout for an international-level keeper-batter in tomorrow's day of bidding.

Finisher to assist Russell

Andre Russell needs some support in KKR's middle order.

While Cummins, Narine and Mavi can all contribute to some extent with bat in hand, Russell's ability to hit the ball out of the park is close to unmatched in the IPL. While KKR had seasoned finishers in Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik until last season, they do not yet have anyone who can finish off games reliably.

A large portion of the auction pool is still up for grabs, and KKR would want to find someone who can reduce the load on Russell. Given the propensity of the Caribbean all-rounder to get injured, KKR would also want a suitable back-up should their long-term investment let them down.

KKR need a quality pace-bowling option

Express pace bowlers like Lockie Ferguson are hard to latch onto in the IPL.

KKR got back the services of Mavi and Cummins, and have pace-bowling support from Russell and Venkatesh. But what they miss is a spearhead who can intimidate the opposition and bring wickets at different stages of the innings. Last season, the likes of Prasidh Krishna and Lockie Ferguson performed that role, but KKR were priced out from buying either of them.

Also Read Article Continues below

KKR have a limited purse and may struggle to acquire a quality international pacer. The current auction situation might see the team settle for a domestic option, unless they can somehow grab a reliable pacer at a steal.

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

Edited by Sai Krishna