Three international wicket-keepers who will be in demand at the IPL 2022 Auction

Wicket-keepers are among the most sought-out positions at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, as the sides look to secure the best of the lot. The role of wicketkeepers has evolved beyond the traditional sense. The modern-day keeper needs to be able to hold his own with the bat, especially in the shortest format.

MS Dhoni has shown just how crucial the role of a wicketkeeper can be. Hence, it was no surprise to see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) retain their skipper for another year.

The Delhi Capitals retained their wicketkeeper and captain Rishabh Pant, while Rajasthan Royals also retained Sanju Samson. Most recently, Lucknow announced KL Rahul as their captain and wicketkeeper for the upcoming season.

Apart from the aforementioned names, the remaining teams will be in the market to add a high-quality wicketkeeper-batter to their ranks. The likes of Dinesh Karthik, Ishan Kishan, Wriddhiman Saha and KS Bharat will be available for auction. Alongside these Indian talents, there will be a few international names as well ready to play in IPL 2022.

In this article, we take a look at three international wicketkeepers that could be in demand at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#3 Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock has been one of the most successful wicketkeeper-batters in recent years. The South African has been a bit of a team-trotter in the IPL. He has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians so far.

The 29-year old has amassed 2256 runs in 77 IPL matches at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 130. The Proteas international also has 16 half-centuries and a century to his name in the cash-rich league.

Quinton de Kock is an experienced campaigner in the IPL and one of the most established names going around. His dynamic approach to the game at the top of the order is bound to catch some eyeballs at the auction.

#2 Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow is one of the best and most destructive white-ball openers in the modern game. While the Sunrisers Hyderabad had a torrid IPL 2021 season, Bairstow was one of the bright spots for the side. The Englishman averaged 41.33 at a strike rate of 141.71. However, he missed the second half of the rescheduled season.

Throughout his IPL career, Bairstow has scored 1038 runs in 28 matches at an average of 42 and a menacing strike rate of 142. The 32-year old has recorded seven half-centuries and a century in the cash-rich league.

With the reputation to destroy any bowling attack in the world, Bairstow is as consistent as they come in the shortest format. There is little doubt that he will be in demand at the auction.

#1 Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips has been a globe-trotter, making a name for himself by putting in some notable performances in franchise tournaments around the world. Phillips is the complete package, making him an ideal buy for any side. Not only can he be a floater anywhere in the batting order, the Kiwi can also wear the gloves.

If he isn't behind the stumps, Phillips can be a gun fielder and also a handy bowler, chipping in with his off-breaks. The 25-year-old got his first stint in the IPL last season when he was signed up as a replacement player by the Rajasthan Royals.

While he failed to create any sort of significant impact, Phillips showed enough promise in his brief stint. Throughout his T20 career, he has played 111 matches, scoring 3120 runs. With an average of 31.5 at a devastating strike rate of over 140, Glenn Phillips could be the one to watch out for next season.

