IPL Auction: 4 times RCB overspent on their players

Chris Morris

The IPL Player Auction for the 13th season of the IPL took place in Kolkata on 19th December, and as always, it has given us a lot of talking points. Teams like CSK, MI and SRH were fairly settled before the auction, didn’t do much as they bought very few players in this auction.

On the other hand, teams like RCB, RR, KXIP and KKR who had to fill many vacant spots, spent a lot of money on their players. Talking about the Royal Challengers Bangalore, they had only two overseas players in their squad before the auction and had to get six more.

RCB bid heavily for Chris Morris and spent a total of 10 Crore on him. Many people were surprised to see the amount of money they spent on Morris. In the last IPL, Morris wasn’t at his best and that led to Delhi Capitals releasing him. If he has another lukewarm IPL, then RCB might regret spending that kind of money on the all-rounder. On that note, let’s have a look at the four instances when RCB have overpaid for their players.

#4 Saurabh Tiwary – 7.6 Crore

Saurabh Tiwary had just tasted success with the Mumbai Indians under the captaincy of Sachin Tendulkar. He, along with Ambati Rayudu, came out as the two future stars of India. He had scored over 400 runs in the 2010 IPL in which the Mumbai Indians reached the finals.

It was a fresh auction in 2011 and MI couldn’t retain Tiwary. The left-hander was in the auction and the Royal Challengers Bangalore broke the bank for him. Tiwary who had his base price set for 100,000$ was bought by the RCB team for 16 times his base price which is 1.6 million dollars (INR 7.6 Crore).

He was one of the top buys in that season but wasn’t one of the top scorers. He scored only 187 runs in 13 innings at an average of 23.37 and a strike-rate of less than 100. These numbers were not worth for the money spent on him and RCB would agree that they overpaid for Saurabh Tiwary.

