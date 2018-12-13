IPL auction: Players who could turn out to be bargain buys

Andre Fletcher

The IPL 2019 auctions are just knocking on the door. Come Monday and the teams will have been finalized and geared up for the upcoming edition of the much awaited IPL. Needless to say, each and every team analysts are immersed in analysing not only player performances but also possible strategies and buys of other teams just to make the most of their remaining purses.

While some teams like Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will carry a hefty purse into the auction, other teams like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will only have minor issues to address through this auction.

Though players from all over the world will be vying for a contract with the teams in the coveted IPL, only few will make the cut. This article tries to look into underrated players who might offer huge rewards for the small price they are listed for if they go for their base price.

What follows is a list of five players, who could make a difference if picked. There is also a bonus content at the end. The list is not in the order of priority. Please feel free to mention more names on whom you researched and are following for some time, who could in your opinion be a find of the season.

Reputed players living up to their name is rewarding for the franchises who invested their money and hopes on them. What is more exciting though is finding a player who was a cheap buy in the auctions buy later went on to set the stage on fire in the tournament. The tournament enters into its 12th edition, business started getting serious from past few seasons and franchises not only want to buy performing players, but they also want players who perform compared to their salary.

So, finding value buys becomes crucial for any team which hopes to win the title in the end or at least reach the playoffs stage.

While he had a decent outing in CPL 2018, his team St Lucia Stars had a terrible outing and ended at the bottom. However, if his performance in the recently concluded T10 League is anything to go by, he will surely make his mark. More so because this will be a lean year for IPL on account of the 50-over World Cup that follows this tournament.

His availability will also be a big advantage to teams looking for a replacement. Though a bit hitter of the ball, he is level-headed and paces his innings based on a rational judgement which provides with much sought after stability to the team.

What's even more thrilling is that he is listed at just INR 50 lakh with a promise to perform at a much higher level than the price tag he carries. While teams are supposed to be chasing names like Shimron Hetmeyer, Nicholas Pooran, Anton Devcich his name might have not been conspicuous on their lists.

