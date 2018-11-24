IPL Auctions 2019: One player each from non top-8 ODI nations that the IPL teams should target

Mohammad Shahzad

Indian Premier League is the biggest domestic tournament that the game of cricket has ever seen. It began in Kolkata in 2008 in a relatively low key manner but the tournament has grown on to become the most popular league in the world.

The 12th edition of the league will begin in March next year but the build-up for the season begins with the auction which will be held in mid-December. The auction is almost as exciting as the league itself as fans are excited to know about the new players who would be a part of their favourite teams in the upcoming season.

While the league has always provided opportunities for Indians and other players from the Test playing nations, players from other lower ranked nations were largely left behind.

This aspect of the league has changed in recent years with players like Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Sandeep Lamichhane all playing a vital role for their respective sides in 2018 IPL.

The 2019 edition promises to include even more such players as a number of players from these countries are making a name for themselves in various leagues across the world and the IPL teams would be looking to pick them in the upcoming auction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore- Mohammad Shahzad

Mohammad Shahzad is amongst the most exciting players to watch on the field in world Cricket at present. He is a phenomenal hitter of the ball and is also a keeper which adds value to the team.

Shahzad played a brilliant knock against the Indian team in the Asia Cup scoring a century at a brilliant strike-rate. His knock in that match would have earned him an IPL contract by itself, but he has followed it up with brilliant performances in the Afghanistan Premier League and the ongoing T10 league.

RCB have released Quinton de Kock and Brendon McCullum and are left with only Parthiv Patel as the only keeper in their squad. Shahzad can fulfil the keeper's role and in addition, he can also provide the team with an explosive start something which de Kock and McCullum tried and failed.

