IPL 2019: 4 decisions at the auction that can help revive Kings XI Punjab's fortunes

Kings XI Punjab released as many as 12 players from their squad; the most by any team.

The list of released players includes Aaron Finch, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran, Ben Dwarshuis, Manoj Tiwary, Akshdeep Nath, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar and Manzoor Dar. Marcus Stoinis, meanwhile, has been traded for Mandeep Singh.

KXIP, the only team with less than 11 retained players

Post retention, their current squad looks as follows.

Batsmen: KLRahul, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, David Miller.

All-rounders: Chris Gayle.

Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Ravichandran Ashwin, Andrew Tye and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Salary cap available: INR 36.2 cr || Available slots: 15; Indian-11, Overseas-4

With new auctions around the corner, can they turn their fortunes in IPL 2019? Here's a look at the key issues which they need to address in the upcoming auctions.

#1: Getting 2-3 all-rounders

Chris Woakes can be a good replacement for Marcus Stoinis for KXIP

Kings XI Punjab have released their two prime all-rounders, Axar Patel and Marcus Stonis. Axar was retained and Marcus Stoinis was got in via RTM in the 2018 edition, so it's a little strange that they have both now been let go.

Currently, KXIP have only one all-rounder in the form of Chris Gayle, who in fact is not even a proper all-rounder; he hardly bowls these days.

To fill the void created by the two released players, KXIP definitely need at least 2-3 good quality all-rounders in the squad.

Considering they have INR 36.2 cr available with them in the kitty. Accordingly, they might look to buy from the following good options: Corey Anderson, Chris Woakes, Daniel Christian, Sam Curran and Carlos Brathwaite.

There are no good Indian options available, hence it is unlikely that they will spend huge on an Indian all-rounder.

#2: Streamline bowling back-ups

Mustafizur Rahman will be on KXIP's radar

Kings XI Punjab currently have four good bowlers in the form of Ankit Rajpoot, Ravichandran Ashwin, Andrew Tye and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Although all of these are sureshot starters in the starting XI, the side are short of back-ups as they have released the likes of Mohit Sharma, Barinder Sran and Ben Dwarshuis.

Luckily, there are plenty of bowling options available in the auction pool. KXIP might look at buying from Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Shami, Ben Laughlin, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Junior Dala, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dhananjaya, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett and Mark Wood.

