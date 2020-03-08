IPL: The best and worst performing captains of every team

M S Dhoni and Virat Kohli

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is around the corner and we can already feel the country buzzing. The players are warming up for yet another testing season of IPL with the fans excited and hyped up. The biggest cricket carnival is back, and none of us can wait any longer.

IPL has been a revelation in the world of cricket, with the money, fame and power involved. To be a part of any team in the IPL is no mean task and none of the players can afford to take their place for granted. And then comes the most important task - captaining the team. Leading the pack in such a testing and daunting league is only reserved for the best and the fortunate. Over the years we have witnessed the transition from a majority of teams opting for foreign internationals as their captain to most of them having Indians as their captain.

Only the best can lead their team to success and some of them rose to the occasion and became successful IPL captains. In this article, we list down the best and worst performing captains (minimum 10 matches) of every team.

#1 Mumbai Indians | Best: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Since taking over the team in 2013 after Ricky Ponting stepped down as the captain, Rohit Sharma has become MI's best captain across all the seasons. Having led the team to four seasons of ultimate glory, Sharma has been labelled as the best limited-overs captain in India by many experts. And his win percentage speaks for him, having led Mumbai in 109 matches, winning 64 and losing 43 with 2 tied matches, which makes his win percentage an impressive 59.63%.

Worst: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh

From 2008-2012, Harbhajan has captained the team for 30 matches. While he didn't do too bad, his stats aren't too good as compared to Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar. Out of 30 matches, the team managed to win 14 and lose 14, thereby making his win percentage an average performance of 50%.

#2 Chennai Super Kings | Best: MS Dhoni

M S Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings have established their supremacy in the IPL after they reached 10 playoffs and 8 finals. The team, under the leadership of one of the world's best captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has been unstoppable. Dhoni has led the team for 183 matches, winning 113 and losing just 68. It's no surprise that his win percentage is 62.36% after their jaw-dropping record.

Worst: Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina

Although Raina can't be called the worst captain as he led them for only 6 matches, CSK has had no other captain apart from these two. Out of those 6 matches, CSK won 2, lost 3 and tied 1. He had an average record while leading Gujarat Lions for two seasons but didn't get the same opportunities at CSK.

#Note: There's a chance that this list could be having some new names after this season and that's why we're all eagerly waiting for it to begin.

