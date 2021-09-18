IPL Captaincy Records: MS Dhoni (CSK) vs Rohit Sharma (MI)

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are, without a doubt, the two most successful captains that the IPL has ever seen. While MS Dhoni has captained the Chennai Super Kings since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, Rohit Sharma took over the captaincy of the Mumbai Indians only in the 2013 edition of the tournament.

Both players are destructive batsmen and calm leaders. MS Dhoni is known for his cool-headed nature on the field, and Rohit Sharma is popular for his composure in difficult situations as a captain. Speaking of IPL 2021, both captains are well-placed ahead of the resumption of the season to lead their respective teams all the way to the podium. CSK are currently second in the points table while MI are fourth.

With the two megastars all set to lock horns in the opening game of the UAE leg of IPL 2021, we take a look at the stats and numbers that separate the two great captains.

MS Dhoni has a better win percentage, Rohit marginally behind

Having led the Chennai Super Kings in 195 IPL games, MS Dhoni maintains a stellar win percentage of 59% with 115 victories. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, has led the Mumbai Indians in 123 games, winning 72 of them. His win percentage of 58.5% is marginally less as compared to MS Dhoni.

Notably, MS Dhoni remains the only captain to have led his team to over 100 victories in the IPL.

Rohit Sharma has more IPL trophies under his belt

Rohit Sharma with his 5 IPL trophies

With five IPL trophies, Rohit Sharma is by far the captain with the most title wins in the league. His first title win came in 2013, during his inaugural season as an IPL captain.

Thereafter, Rohit has helped the Mumbai Indians stand atop the podium in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. If the Mumbai Indians manage to go the distance this year too, Rohit Sharma will become the first captain to win the IPL three times in a row.

Speaking of MS Dhoni, he is the second most successful captain in terms of the number of IPL titles won. Dhoni's CSK have won three IPL trophies (2010, 2011 and 2018) but have finished in the top 4 in all IPL seasons barring 2020, making them one of the most feared teams in the tournament.

MS Dhoni has scored more runs as captain in the IPL

Having played 171 innings as an IPL skipper, MS Dhoni is the second highest run scorer as a captain in the league, behind RCB's Virat Kohli. Dhoni has 4379 runs as IPL captain at a brilliant average of 41.70.

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, has played 122 innings as an IPL captain, scoring 3275 runs at an average of 30.60. He is fourth in the list of runs scored by IPL captains, behind former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir.

