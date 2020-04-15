×
VVS Laxman takes subtle dig at Michael Clarke over IPL statement

  • VVS Laxman referred to Michael Clarke's comments on Australian cricketers turning soft to protect their IPL contracts.
  • Laxman is the mentor of the SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL.
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
News
Modified 15 Apr 2020, 14:30 IST

VVS Laxman [PC: Quint]
SunRisers Hyderabad mentor, VVS Laxman recently commented on Michael Clarke's allegations of Australian cricketers turning soft to protect their IPL contracts during India's tour of Australia in 2018-19.

Speaking on the Cricket Connected show, Laxman hit out on Clarke's comments and claimed that being nice to an Indian player is in no way an assurance of landing an IPL contract.


"If you're friendly with any Indian player it doesn't mean that you are getting IPL contract. Any franchise will look at the player's calibre and value add to the team, which gives them desired results by winning matches/tournaments," said Laxman.

Little more than a week ago, former Australia captain, Clarke was of the opinion that the Australian players did not sledge Virat Kohli or the Indian team during the home series in 2018-19.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's men celebrated a historic series win in Australia

Clarke said that the lack of sledging from the home team helped India register a historic 2-1 series win and in the process handed Australia their first series defeat at home to India.

However, Australian cricketers Pat Cummins and Tim Paine refuted Clarke's comments, with Paine stating that they did not want to motivate Kohli to do well by getting under his skin.

Laxman provided his opinion around the whole issue and stressed on how the teams pick players in the auction purely based on their playing calibre.


"As a mentor, I'm on the auction table and we select players, those international players that have played exceptionally well for their country and can add value to the franchise. Friendship with any Indian player doesn't ensure entry into the IPL," he added.
The coronavirus pandemic has put a complete stop on cricketing action across the world, and with IPL 2020 set to be postponed for a later date, IPL fans continue the long wait to see some of their favourite stars in action.

IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad VVS Laxman Michael Clarke
