IPL Fantasy 2019, Match 8, SRH vs RR: Who would be the X-Factor in today's game?

Both the captains will want to get their first win of the season

The first week of IPL 2019 is set to end after the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. It has been a week with many surprises and upsets and a couple of controversial moments along the way. Though the action is set to continue, today's match will have a huge impact on the points table and where the teams stand after having played 2 games.

Kane Williamson is set to return as captain of SRH after sitting out the opener due to injury. This match seems like it will have a lot of runs in it and the prospect of fantasy points is very high.

So on that note, let's take a look at who our Fantasy X-Factor for the match will be.

Ben Stokes will be a key player for Rajasthan in this match. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

Ben Stokes, the England all-rounder might well turn out to be the X-Factor in today's game. He didn't have such a memorable outing in the first game. He picked up 2 wickets for 48 runs in his 4 overs and got out off the second ball he faced after hitting a six in the first one.

The slow Jaipur track didn't really suit him but the pitch in Hyderabad is tailor-made for T20 cricket and the ball will come on to the bat nicely though it will spin as well. SRH have a very good bowling attack and are almost certain to pick up wickets playing at home. Stokes will have to play a major role with the bat and this might be the match where he is actually going to deliver.

He will also bowl some crucial overs with the ball and will have the responsibility of providing breakthroughs to his team during the middle overs. He will be the X-Factor for Rajasthan in this match and can be a reliable source of fantasy points.

