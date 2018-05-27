Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    IPL Fantasy, Final - SRH vs CSK: Best XI to pick for today's match

    The best XI to pick for today's match.

    Namrath Kadiyala
    TOP CONTRIBUTOR
    Feature 27 May 2018, 13:47 IST
    3.38K

    Can SRH finally defeat CSK or will it be 3rd IPL title for Mahi?
    Can SRH finally defeat CSK or will it be the third IPL title for Mahi?

    SRH defeated KKR by 14 runs to book a place in the IPL final, and will face the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. On Friday, KKR won the toss and put SRH in to bat first. SRH got a decent start courtesy Wriddhiman Saha (25) and Shikhar Dhawan (34), and scored 45 runs in the power play without losing a wicket and set a platform for the batsman to come.

    Kuldeep Yadav was asked to bowl the eighth over and it paid off as he dismissed both the key men, Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson (3). Thereafter, Saha and Shakib Al Hasan (28) built a 24-run stand. After Saha's dismissal, SRH collapsed to 138/7 in 18.1 overs. Rashid Khan scored 34 runs in just 10 balls and took the score to 174 from a position where people thought that 150 would be hard to get.

    Kuldeep Yadav (2/29) was the pick of the bowlers, while Shivam Mavi, Sunil Narine and Piyush Chawla picked up a wicket each. Prasidh Krishna had a rare off day as he went for 56 runs in his 4 overs.

    KKR got a solid start as they reached to 40 in just 3.2 overs. Sunil Narine (26) and Chris Lynn (48) were explosive from the get-go. Nitish Rana (22) contributed but failed to carry on after being dismissed due to a run-out. KKR crumbled to 118/6 from 87/2. Shubman Gill (30) looked like he could take the game deep and win it for KKR but Carlos Brathwaite had other plans as he dismissed him in the last over of the match.

    Rashid Khan (3/19) was superb, Siddharth Kaul (2/32) and Brathwaite (2/15) were brilliant at the death. Rashid Khan was adjudged as the Man of the Match for his all-round display.

    Here's a look at the best XI for today's match between SRH and CSK. (5 core players who are a must have in the team have been marked as "CP")

    Best XI to pick for today's match

    1 Kane Williamson- CP

    2 Shane Watson- CP

    3 Ambati Rayudu- CP

    4 Shikhar Dhawan

    5 Suresh Raina

    6 MS Dhoni

    7 Shakib Al Hasan- CP

    8 Deepak Chahar

    9 Rashid Khan- CP

    10 Siddharth Kaul

    11 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

    Alternate Options

    If you don’t want to include some of the players in the aforementioned list, you can select some from the alternative list.

    1 Carlos Brathwaite

    2 Wriddhiman Saha

    3 Lungi Ngidi

    4 Ravindra Jadeja

    5 Faf du Plessis

    Captaincy Options

    Ambati Rayudu (CSK): The Guntur-born batsman has been a revelation for the Super Kings this season. He has scored 586 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 153. He has been one of the most reliable players when it comes to getting points. His Golden Duck in the last match was a rare one and expect him to come good in this high pressure match.

    Kane Williamson (SRH): The Kiwi skipper would have been a doubtful starter in the playing XI if David Warner wasn't banned. But after his suspension, Williamson was handed over the captaincy and he has relished the responsibility. He has amassed 688 runs at a strike rate of 143. He is the most reliable captaincy option for fantasy users.

    Shakib Al Hasan (SRH, Differential captaincy option): A lot of the fantasy users will have the likes of Rashid Khan, Kane Williamson and Ambati Rayudu as their captains. The Bangladeshi can get you a bucketful of points as he bats in the top 4 and bowls 3-4 overs. He will be a very good option as your fantasy captain. If you want a differential option in your captaincy department, Shakib is the best.

    IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni Kane Williamson Fantasy Guru Fantasy Cricket Tips IPL Fantasy League Tips
    IPL Fantasy, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: Best XI to pick for...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018 Playoffs, CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL Fantasy 2018, CSK vs SRH, 1st Qualifier: 4 tips to...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL Fantasy 2018, Final, CSK vs SRH: 4 tips to earn big...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, playoffs, SRH vs CSK: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: CSK vs SRH, Combined XI
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Final, SRH vs CSK - Match preview,...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Fantasy Guru: What your team should look like...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Match 20: SRH vs CSK - Preview, head-to-head,...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: 4 Unnoticed things...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
    RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
    RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
    Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
    RR VS RCB live score
    Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
    SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
    DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
    MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
    DD VS MI live score
    Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
    KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
    CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
    KXIP VS CSK live score
    Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
    SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
    KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
    RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
    KKR VS RR live score
    Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
    SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Final | Yesterday
    SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    All Cricket Schedules →
    select series:
    Featured Matches
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
    West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
    West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
    India v Afghanistan Test 2018
    England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
    Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
    Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
    Scotland v England ODI 2018
    Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
    Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
    Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
    Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
    West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
    India A in England Tour Matches 2018
    Varsity One-Day Match 2018
    Triangular A Team Series in England 2018