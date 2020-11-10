IPL 2020 Final: DC head coach Ricky Ponting issues warning to MI ahead of summit clash

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has said on the eve of the IPL 2020 final that if there's one team the Mumbai Indians (MI) wouldn't want to play, it is the Delhi Capitals (DC).

The former Australia captain is confident about his team's chances of beating the defending champions and winning their first IPL title.

"We've got enough firepower. I think if there's a team Mumbai wouldn't want to play, it would be us," Ponting said.

Mumbai Indians have gotten the better of the Delhi Capitals in all three of their meetings so far this season, including in the Qualifier 1 when the Rohit Sharma-led team earned a comprehensive win.

But Ponting believes that his side were a long way below their best in those games, and they can "win it all" if they tweak their issues.

"But it's about us, it's about how we turn up and how we play. Simple as that. We've been a long way below our best in the games that we've played against Mumbai so far. It's been our powerplay batting. It's probably been our death bowling against them a couple of times when they got away from us. If we rectify those things and play somewhere near our best, then absolutely I've got no doubt at all that we can win," he added.

DC will feature in their first ever IPL final

Can the Delhi Capitals clinch their first-ever IPL title?

Following their defeat to Mumbai, the Capitals qualified for the IPL final after beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs in the second Qualifier.

This is the first time Delhi have reached this stage of the IPL. And they will certainly be looking to Ponting for his experience in big games as they try and end their trophy drought.

The 45 year old captained Australia to two World Cups and two Champions Trophy titles during his glittering playing career. He also coached the Mumbai Indians to the IPL title in 2015, and his know-how will certainly be vital to Delhi's chances of beating Mumbai in the IPL final.