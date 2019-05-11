IPL Final: Numbers that prove Mumbai Indians has dominated CSK in tournament history

CSK vs MI - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20

The 12th edition of the IPL season approaches towards its business end. Chennai Super Kings is set to play against Mumbai Indians. The team which wins would become the first team to win the tournament for the fourth time. The clash is termed as El-Classico of IPL and these two are the most consistent teams in the IPL history. The expectations would be sky-high for the epic clash. But last three games between these did not live up to the expectations as it turned out to be a one side contest with Mumbai winning all the three games.

When we look back at the stats between these two sides, it clear that Mumbai dominated Chennai in the tournament history. Let's have a look at some key numbers between Mumbai and Chennai.

Head to Head in IPL:

Mumbai played against Chennai 27 times in IPL and won 16 times whereas Chennai managed to win only 11 games. MI is the only team to register more than ten wins against CSK in the cash-rich league. It is also the only team to have more than 50% wins against the arch-rivals.

Head to Head in 2019:

Mumbai is clearly winning over Chennai in this season. These two have met three times so far in 2019 and Mumbai won all the three games. Interestingly, they won twice in Chennai which was a fortress for the team. In the last 19 games at Chennai, the home team lost only three games and all three of them came against Mumbai.

Head to Head in Finals:

Mumbai and Chennai would meet the fourth time in the finals this Sunday. On their previous three outings, Chennai won 2010 IPL but lost in 2013 and 2015. Even on big occasions MI has an edge over CSK.

Other Key stats:

1. Mumbai is the only team to beat Chennai in four consecutive IPL games. If they win this edition, it will be the fifth consecutive time.

2. Only once CSK got bowled out for less than 100 in the IPL history and it was against Mumbai in the 2013 league match.

3. No CSK batsman scored a century against Mumbai. Sanath Jayasuriya is the only Mumbai Indians player to score a century against CSK.

4. No CSK bowler has taken five wicket haul against Mumbai. Harbhajan is the only Mumbai Indians bowler to take five wickets against CSK.

However, cricket is the game of uncertainty as the past stats are just numbers if you do well on the given day. Both of them know how to win big games and hence, we can expect the cracker of the finals.

