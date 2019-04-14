IPL Highlights, Match 29, KKR vs CSK - 14th April 2019

KKR vs CSK ( Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com )

In the 29th game of IPL 2019, Chennai Super Kings visited Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. Chennai Super Kings are pumped up after their last victory over Rajasthan and looking forward to continuing the winning streak.

KKR, on the other hand, had lost two matches in a row. Coming into this match, the hosts would have been hoping to put their campaign back on track. Earlier in the afternoon, CSK skipper Dhoni won the toss and invited KKR to bat first.

KKR opened with Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine but the pair didn't last long as the latter left early scoring just two runs off seven balls. Lynn was looking in the mood to score big today. The Australian batsman played a very good innings as he took on the CSK bowlers.

Imran Tahir picked two wickets in one over but Lynn continued his good work. The Australian opener looked set to complete his century before he lost his wicket to Tahir. The South African leg-spinner also dismissed the in-form Andre Russell to put brakes on KKR innings. Other batsmen were not able to score big in the death overs as the hosts could only post a target of 162 for the visitors.

The target was below par on a batting friendly pitch. Shane Watson failed again but Faf du Plessis ensured that CSK got off to a decent start. After the dismissal of Du Plessis, Suresh Raina played the role of the anchor as CSK kept losing wickets at the other end. When Dhoni was dismissed by Sunil Narine, the match was evenly poised.

Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant knock of 31 runs in just 17 balls ensured that CSK chased down the target with two balls to spare. CSK won the match by five wickets to complete the double over KKR. This is CSK's seventh win of the season as they stay first in the IPL 2019 standings. On the other hand, KKR needs to do something to change their fortunes.

Courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com

