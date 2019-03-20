×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL History: 10 Memorable Innings

ram
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
87   //    20 Mar 2019, 22:20 IST

Gayle
Gayle

Less than a week remaining for the highly-anticipated IPL 2019 to start. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially declared the schedule of first 17 matches of the tournament. The cricket spectacle will be performed across various stadiums in India, with the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings locking horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match of the tournament.

Since the time the IPL was unfolded in 2008, there has been exceptional entertainment in every season of the meet, and there have been some magnificent innings played by the batsmen. Here are my selection of top ten memorable IPL innings.

But before we start, let's address the criteria and stats used to pick these innings:

  1. Batsmen with minimum 50 runs have been considered.
  2. Innings with a strike rate above 200 are considered.
  3. Importance of the innings also counted.

So, Let's begin!


#10 Wriddhiman Saha 115* vs Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL Final, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Jun 01,2014)

Wriddhiman Saha
Wriddhiman Saha

Kolkata Knight Riders were up against Kings XI Punjab in the final of the 2014 IPL at the historical Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Punjab won the toss on a decent pitch and opted to bat first. Umesh Yadav did some early damage to dismiss Virender Sehwag, and when Narine bowled George Bailey for 1, Punjab's score was only 30. But Wriddhiman Saha, batting at number 4, played superbly to bring Punjab into the game. He went on to score his maiden ton and shared a crucial 129 run partnership with Manan Vohra.

Coming out to chase the target of 200 set by Punjab, Manish Pandey pounded the Punjab bowling attack all corners of the ground, smashing a 50-ball 94 that set the condition for a 3-wicket win for the Riders.

Runs: 115* Balls: 55 Fours: 10 Sixes: 8 Strike Rate: 209.09

Advertisement

#9 Brendon McCullum 158* vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru April 18, 2008)

Brendon McCullum
Brendon McCullum

This was the innings which gave the inaugural Indian Premier League a ferocious start. The innings was staged by Brendon McCullum against the star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore at the historical Chinnaswamy Stadium. Mr.Fantastic scored 158 on the day, hitting 10 fours and 13 maximums. In a format where 180 was being chased comfortably, McCullum assured Kolkata got past 200 to put the match beyond Bangalore.

McCullum's 158 remains one of the most captivating T20 innings by a Kiwi batsman in the Indian Premier League.

Runs: 158* Balls: 73 Fours: 10 Sixes: 13 Strike Rate: 216.43


Also Read: https://www.sportskeeda.com/cricket/top-10-odi-innings-of-the-century

1 / 9 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Chris Gayle Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
ram
CONTRIBUTOR
You can cut the tension with a cricket stump.
IPL History: Most Valuable Players of all the seasons
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 All-time Batting records that will not break this season
RELATED STORY
IPL History: Top 5 most economical bowlers
RELATED STORY
Top 5 individual scores in IPL history
RELATED STORY
10 Players you might not know played for Kolkata Knight Riders
RELATED STORY
10 Best IPL Players of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 5 venues with most IPL matches
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: 5 players with centuries for multiple IPL teams
RELATED STORY
3 best foreign batsmen who have represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 batsmen who could win the Orange Cap this year
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us