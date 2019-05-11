IPL History: 2010 IPL finalist Mumbai Indians team - Where are they now?

2010 Mumbai Indians - Image Courtney (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

The 12th edition of the IPL is almost over with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings making it to the final yet again. This edition was a lot closer and competitive than the previous ones with each team putting up a healthy fight. If there was one team that has been consistent right from the first season, it is the Chennai Super Kings. They have made it to the knockouts in every edition they have played in. Despite dominating every side in the league, Mumbai Indians is the only team who have got the better of CSK with 16 wins which include two wins in the 2013 and 2015 IPL final. But the first time they met in a final was in the 3rd season with Chennai winning the contest by 22 runs. Mumbai were the best team in the league stage winning ten out of fourteen matches with the in-form Sachin Tendulkar scoring over 600 runs in that edition. They made it to the final after defeating RCB by 35 runs. In the final, they were to chase 169 but failed to cross the mark by 22 runs. Except this, Mumbai Indians were the best squad of the season. Let us look at what each player from that squad who was a part of 2010 IPL final is doing now:

#1. Shikhar Dhawan and Sachin Tendulkar:

Sachin Tendulkar - Image Courtney (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

The dashing opener of the Indian team, Shikhar Dhawan has been a consistent performer in the IPL. He initially played for Delhi in 2008 and was traded to Mumbai in 2009 which provided him a platform to express himself in the center. After leaving Mumbai Indians, he played for Deccan Chargers in 2011 and 2012 season. From then on until 2018, he was an integral part of Sunrisers Hyderabad squad and played a key role in the team winning IPL in 2016. He was traded to Delhi Capitals for the 12th edition where he was very good at the top of the order. He is flying to London to play the World Cup.

Sachin Tendulkar has been the icon player for Mumbai Indians right from its initial days. Due to injury concerns, he wasn’t able to play the inaugural edition fully. In 2009, the team failed to perform on a consistent basis as they didn’t make it to the knockouts. Came 2010, Sachin was in full flow as he won the ‘Orange Cap’ for scoring 618 runs and leading his side from the front. He played for Mumbai till 2013 and retired from all forms of cricket in November 2013. From then on, he has been a mentor to the team. He is also a member of the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) that was formed in 2015.

