3 most expensive buys by RCB in IPL auction history

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were one of the most active teams in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. This is a pattern we've seen quite frequently over the years, as the 3-time IPL finalists have never been hesitant to shell out the big bucks.

RCB have some of the highest-earning players in the IPL in captain Virat Kohli and franchise legend AB de Villiers. They've always been willing to get the biggest stars in the league to the Chinnaswamy Stadium, with the likes of Chris Gayle, Shane Watson and Mitchell Starc having turned out for the side in the IPL.

Surprisingly, two of the three biggest buys in IPL auction history for RCB came in the most recent edition of the marquee event. Here are the 3 most expensive purchases by RCB in the history of the IPL auction.

#3 Yuvraj Singh (IPL 2014 auction, INR 14 crores)

Yuvraj Singh fetched a 14-crore bid in the 2014 IPL auction

2011 World Cup Man of the Tournament Yuvraj Singh saw his stock rise rapidly once he recovered from cancer in admirable fashion. The all-rounder was on the back of a rather unsuccessful spell at the now-defunct Pune Warriors India, but RCB showed faith in him by signing him for INR 14 crores.

Yuvraj had a decent campaign for RCB, scoring 376 runs at an average of 34.18 and a strike rate of 135.25. He notched up three fifties, but after RCB finished 7th on the points table at the conclusion of the league phase, he was released.

Yuvraj saw his auction value increase in the next year, with the Delhi Capitals (then Daredevils) snapping him up for INR 16 crores.

#2 Glenn Maxwell (IPL 2021 auction, INR 14.25 crores)

Maxwell fetching a massive bid has become a staple of every IPL auction

One of the most prominent players in each IPL auction, Glenn Maxwell found a new home for the 2021 season in RCB. The Aussie all-rounder was signed for a massive INR 14.25 crores, and saw a 3.5-crore increase in value despite having the worst season of his career with the Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in IPL 2020.

Maxwell is a superb performer for his country in the T20I format, but he's been unable to replicate the same in the IPL. Barring a stellar 2014 season, the explosive batsman has flattered to deceive in every campaign.

But Maxwell may be able to unlock his true potential under the watchful eyes of Kohli and De Villiers. He'll have to shoulder a bulk of the responsibility in the middle order, with Kohli having declared that he'll open the innings in the IPL alongside Devdutt Padikkal.

#1 Kyle Jamieson (IPL 2021 auction, INR 15 crores)

Kyle Jamieson isn't experienced at the T20I level

Kyle Jamieson became the most expensive RCB player in IPL auction history when he was signed for INR 15 crores in the 2021 auction. The Kiwi all-rounder will make his IPL debut this year and he is expected to be the team's lead pacer.

Jamieson has played only 8 T20Is for New Zealand, over the course of which he has scored 41 runs and picked up 4 wickets at an economy rate of 9.8. Even his overall T20 record doesn't make for great reading - 55 wickets in 42 matches at an economy rate of 8.33.

But Jamieson has shown what he's capable of in other formats, and RCB could have a real gem on their hands if they utilise him in the right fashion. Mike Hesson and the team management have taken a massive risk on the 26-year-old, but it could pay off in the 2021 IPL.