IPL history: 3 lowest totals by Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians squad has looked one of the most solid teams in the history of the tournament. The Mumbai based franchise has won three titles (2013, 2015, 2017), the only team apart from CSK to register three titles.

Right from the times of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar leading the side to boasting of greats such as Shaun Pollock, Lasith Malinga, and Sanath Jayasuriya, the Mumbai Indians have managed to constantly grow their fan base as well.

Since Rohit Sharma's ascendance to the captaincy in 2013, the Mumbai Indians have clinched three titles and currently, host a galaxy of superstars such as India internationals Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya.

Yet, even for a team basking in title glory, the Mumbai Indians have had their fair share of downfalls, times when the batting has crumbled against the opposition bowling resulting in massive losses.

Here, we look at three of MI's lowest totals in the history of the Indian Premier League.

#3 92 v Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2012

Nadeem has been a consistent performer in the IPL

Playing their fourth match of the season, the Mumbai Indians came into the game with confidence, having won two of their three games but were yet to win their first home game of the season.

Delhi skipper Virender Sehwag won the toss and put MI into bat first, a move that paid rich dividends. MI opened with the South African duo of Richard Levi and Davy Jacobs, both of whom failed to score freely.

Jacobs was the first to go, castled by Nadeem for a 10-ball duck after which his opening partner followed for a 4-ball 1. Such was the shoddy display by the MI batsmen that the highest scorer was skipper Harbhajan Singh, who top-scored with 33 from 22 balls, while Rohit Sharma chipped in with a 27-ball 29.

With none of the other batters crossing the double digits, MI folded for 92 from 19.2 overs with Shahbaz Nadeem, Morne Morkel, Ajit Agarkar and Umesh Yadav picking two wickets apiece.

The Delhi openers started briskly and put up a 34-run stand before RP Singh struck with two wickets. However, it was all too late as Jayawardene and Ross Taylor combined to chase down the target with 5.5 overs to spare.

