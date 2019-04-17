IPL History: 3 players who we may not know once played for the Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians - 2010 ( Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com/BCCI )

Mumbai Indians are the joint most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League. They have lifted the IPL trophy three times and have also won the Champions League T20 twice. The franchise based in the commercial capital of India have been represented by some of the biggest names in cricket.

Some of them have become legends for the franchise. On the other hand, there are a few players who did represent MI but weren't able to make a huge mark for the team. They had a much more successful career at other franchises which meant that most fans forgot their spell at MI.

Unless you are a die-hard MI supporter you can be excused if you forgot that these players represented the franchise. So let us look a few great players who once played for MI but quite a few people have forgotten about their time in Mumbai.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan ( Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com/BCCI )

Shikhar Dhawan is one of the best openers in this format of the game. The left-hander has been fantastic in both International and IPL cricket. It is easy to forget that he represented Mumbai Indians for two seasons in 2009 and 2010. These were two horrible seasons on a personal level for him.

He managed to score just 231 in 15 innings in those two seasons at an average of just over 15. MI considered him a fringe player and didn't push too hard to buy him back in the auction ahead of the fourth season of the IPL.

Deccan Chargers snapped him up and he performed brilliantly for them. He was retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise where he continued the good work he had done at Deccan Chargers. The left-hander became an IPL legend and his career at MI was forgotten by a lot of people.

