×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL History: 3 thrilling run-chases by Royal Challengers Bangalore

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
243   //    21 Mar 2019, 16:21 IST

Enter caption

Ever since the start of the Indian Premier League, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have always been a fan favourite team. One of the reasons for such a massive fan following are the star players - Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble - who have donned the franchise's colours.

Over the years, the Bangalore-based franchise has been through a roller coaster ride and was just a step away from lifting the coveted trophy on three occasions. In 2009, 2011, and 2016 seasons, the Bangalore team reached the finals of the tournament but were defeated by Deccan Chargers, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.

In spite of them being one of the only three franchises in the tournament to not lift the trophy, the Royal Challengers were involved in many thrilling matches. On that note, let us have a look at three such thrilling chases by RCB in this article.

#3. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2015


Man of the match: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli helped RCB clinch victory in a thrilling rain-curtailed match
Virat Kohli helped RCB clinch victory in a thrilling rain-curtailed match

The 52nd match of the 2015 IPL season between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad was key for both sides in order to make it to the playoffs. The Bangalore-based franchise's penultimate league match was expected to be a thriller as SRH had stopped RCB making it to the playoffs on previous occasions.

The high-stakes match was reduced to an 11-over match due to rain and both sides needed a win in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. In the first innings, the home team scored a total of 135 runs in 11 overs, thanks to half-centuries from David Warner and Moises Henriques.

During the last few balls of the SRH innings, the rain started pelting down and as a result, the RCB's target was revised to 81 off 6 overs. Chris Gayle gave Bangalore the perfect start as he blazed to 35 off just 10 balls.

Just when it seemed like RCB will cruise through the chase, Henriques got the wickets of Gayle and the dangerous AB de Villiers off two consecutive balls. Two quick wickets increased SRH's odds in the match but Virat Kohli had different plans.

After the two quick dismissals, Kohli kept his side in the game by accumulating 14 and 10 runs in the next two overs respectively. With 13 runs needed off the last over, David Warner handed over the ball to Bhuvneshwar Kumar who gave away just one run in the first two balls.

Off the next two balls, Kohli hit two fours and reduced the equation to four off two balls. With the side needing just four runs, Kohli backed himself to clear the fence but hit one straight to Warner at long off but luckily for him, the Hyderabad skipper stepped on the boundary line giving away six runs. As a result, RCB won the match by 6 wickets with one ball to spare.



1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore AB de Villiers Virat Kohli
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Cricket is my first love.
IPL Match Stats: All the significant numbers from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore matches
RELATED STORY
IPL: 5 popular capped players you didn't know were once a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Players who might win the Orange Cap 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: 5 players with centuries for multiple IPL teams
RELATED STORY
3 highly successful foreign batsmen in IPL history
RELATED STORY
Brothers of destruction: Reliving 3 of the most destructive partnerships between ABD and Kohli
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 lowest totals by Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 players who are likely to miss the start of the tournament
RELATED STORY
IPL Countdown: 5 times the Orange Cap was won by a captain
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Overseas Players who could have a huge impact this year
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us