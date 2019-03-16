×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL History: Bowlers who have bowled the most number of dot balls

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
132   //    16 Mar 2019, 17:16 IST

Harbhajan Singh & Lasith Malinga led Mumbai Indians to three IPL titles
Harbhajan Singh & Lasith Malinga led Mumbai Indians to three IPL titles

Indian Premier League has revolutionized the way T20 cricket is played and spectated all over the world. Since its inception in 2008, IPL has set a benchmark for all the other domestic T20 leagues to follow.

Brendon McCullum started the carnage in the inaugural match by scoring an unbeaten knock of 158 runs off just 73 deliveries. It was just the perfect start, an innings full of intention that unfolded the future of cricket for us. IPL has never looked back since then, and that innings was only bettered by Chris Gayle’s 175*(66) in 2013.

With just seven days left for the opening match between the reigning champions, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the excitement and anticipation for the IPL have been sky-high this year.

The significance of a dot ball in the shortest format of cricket is no less than a boundary scored for any team. Especially in the batting powerplay, when the onus is on bowlers to deliver, it becomes all the more critical as the bowling side looks to contain runs. The Indian Premier League has seen many world-class bowlers ripping their opponents apart with their lethal and accurate bowling attack. Apart from some match-winners who find themselves in the wicket-taking column, the unsung heroes are the ones who bowl dot balls to mount pressure on the batting side.

Now let’s take a look at the bowlers with the maximum number of dot balls bowled in the history of the Indian Premier League.

 #5 Piyush Chawla - 1020 dot balls

Piyush Chawla
Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla is a seasoned campaigner who has represented Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. A witty leg-spinner, who can be used in all the conditions to torment the opposition batting lineups, Chawla is also a handy batsman down the order who can hit some crucial runs down in the slog overs. Chawla broke into the scene in 2008, where he finished the campaign with 17 wickets.

In his 143 IPL innings, he has taken 140 wickets at an average of 26.23. He has a knack of picking up wickets at crucial times for his team which makes him a valuable asset for any T20 franchise. Chawla finds himself in the fifth position with 1,020 dot balls in his IPL career.

 

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Harbhajan Singh Lasith Malinga T20 IPL All-Time Records
IPL Stats: Most dot balls bowled in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 bowlers in the history of the IPL
RELATED STORY
11 bowlers who bowled the final ball in the 11 seasons of IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL History: CSK's 3 most memorable wins against MI
RELATED STORY
IPL Stats: Top 11 records in 11 years of IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 6 Players who have lost their charm in recent times
RELATED STORY
IPL: The cost of each wicket taken by the top 5 bowlers in the tournament's history
RELATED STORY
Top 5: Most dot balls bowled by an Indian player in the IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 10 bowlers who can clock speeds over 150 kmph
RELATED STORY
11 Bowlers who took the 1st Wicket in 11 IPL Seasons
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us