IPL History: Bowlers who have bowled the most number of dot balls

Harbhajan Singh & Lasith Malinga led Mumbai Indians to three IPL titles

Indian Premier League has revolutionized the way T20 cricket is played and spectated all over the world. Since its inception in 2008, IPL has set a benchmark for all the other domestic T20 leagues to follow.

Brendon McCullum started the carnage in the inaugural match by scoring an unbeaten knock of 158 runs off just 73 deliveries. It was just the perfect start, an innings full of intention that unfolded the future of cricket for us. IPL has never looked back since then, and that innings was only bettered by Chris Gayle’s 175*(66) in 2013.

With just seven days left for the opening match between the reigning champions, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the excitement and anticipation for the IPL have been sky-high this year.

The significance of a dot ball in the shortest format of cricket is no less than a boundary scored for any team. Especially in the batting powerplay, when the onus is on bowlers to deliver, it becomes all the more critical as the bowling side looks to contain runs. The Indian Premier League has seen many world-class bowlers ripping their opponents apart with their lethal and accurate bowling attack. Apart from some match-winners who find themselves in the wicket-taking column, the unsung heroes are the ones who bowl dot balls to mount pressure on the batting side.

Now let’s take a look at the bowlers with the maximum number of dot balls bowled in the history of the Indian Premier League.

#5 Piyush Chawla - 1020 dot balls

Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla is a seasoned campaigner who has represented Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. A witty leg-spinner, who can be used in all the conditions to torment the opposition batting lineups, Chawla is also a handy batsman down the order who can hit some crucial runs down in the slog overs. Chawla broke into the scene in 2008, where he finished the campaign with 17 wickets.

In his 143 IPL innings, he has taken 140 wickets at an average of 26.23. He has a knack of picking up wickets at crucial times for his team which makes him a valuable asset for any T20 franchise. Chawla finds himself in the fifth position with 1,020 dot balls in his IPL career.