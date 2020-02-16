IPL History: Stats recap of the 2019 edition, where MI emerged victorious

Victorious MI team with the IPL 2019 trophy.

IPL 2019 saw Mumbai Indians becoming the most successful franchise in the tournament as they won their fourth trophy (2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019). They also continued their tradition of winning the trophy every alternate year starting from 2013.

This was also the third time they beat Chennai Super Kings in the finals. Another interesting point to note is that since 2013, Mumbai Indians have never won their opening match of the tournament. They would be looking to change that in IPL 2020.

They would also be looking to become the second team in the history of the tournament to successfully defend their title, the first being CSK.

CSK and Delhi Capitals also had a wonderful tournament, with both of them on the same number of points as MI at the end of the league stage. It was also the first time since 2012 that Delhi reached the playoffs.

All three teams won nine matches and lost five in the league phase. But due to the Net Run Rate rule MI was classified as first, CSK second and DC third. The fourth team to make it to the playoffs was Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Andre Russell for Kolkata Knight Riders, with his 510 runs and 11 wickets, was named as the Player of the Tournament.

Let now take a look at some of the key stats from the tournament.

Batting performances

232/2 by KKR against MI was the highest team total in IPL 2019.

692 runs scored by David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad was the highest number of runs scored by a player in IPL 2019.

David Warner

114 by Jonny Bairstow of SRH against Royal Challengers Bangalore was the highest individual score in IPL 2019.

6 centuries were scored in IPL 2019. These were scored by Jonny Bairstow of SRH (114), Ajinkya Rahane of Rajasthan Royals (105*), Sanju Samson of RR (102*), David Warner of SRH (100*), KL Rahul of Kings XI Punjab (100*) and Virat Kohli of RCB (100).

8 half-centuries scored by David Warner of SRH was the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player in IPL 2019.

52 sixes hit by Andre Russell of KKR was the highest number of sixes hit by a player in IPL 2019.

10 sixes hit by Kieron Pollard of MI against KXIP was the highest number of sixes hit by a player in an innings in IPL 2019.

Bowling performances

17 wickets taken by Imran Tahir of CSK was the highest number of wickets taken by a player in IPL 2019.

Imran Tahir

6/12 by Alzarri Joseph of MI against SRH was the best bowling performance by a player in an innings in IPL 2019. It was also the only five-wicket haul in IPL 2019.

Wicketkeeping performances

24 dismissals by Rishabh Pant of DC was the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in IPL 2019.

4 dismissals Quinton de Kock of MI against CSK was the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in IPL 2019.

Fielding performances

12 catches by Faf du Plessis of CSK was the highest number of catches taken by a player in IPL 2019.

4 catches by Faf du Plessis of CSK against KKR, David Miller of KXIP aganist MI and by Rahul Tewatia of DC againt MI was the highest number of catches taken by a player in an innings in IPL 2019.