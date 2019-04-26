IPL History: Three batsmen who we may not know once took a wicket in the IPL

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 727 // 26 Apr 2019, 11:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Adam Gilchrist ( Image Courtesy:BCCI/IPLT20.com)

In the shorter format of the game, the bat always dominates the ball. But in some rare cases, the batsmen have been successful even with the ball such as the likes of Chris Gayle and Suresh Raina. Still there have been few batsmen who have taken contributed with the ball on an occasion or two and have been unnoticed.

Whenever the captain has thrown the ball in the past to someone who hardly bowls, it has sprung a surprise with that player taking wickets . Even Adam Gilchrist has taken a wicket in the only ball that he bowled in his entire career.

Here are the 3 batsmen who have taken wickets in the IPL but are not known to all.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane - ( Image Courtesy:BCCI/IPLT20.com)

The classic right-hand batsman who scored his second IPL ton recently is in a great form for the Royals. Ajinkya Rahane is known for his brilliance with the bat. But he has also contributed his part with the ball for the Royals in the 2009 edition of IPL. Rahane bowled his very first and last over against KXIP. In just a single over, he dismissed Luke Pomersbach who dragged the ball into the stumps. The Australian batsman became Rahane's only victim with the ball.

While the Royals are struggling to enter the playoffs race, Rahane's contribution with the bat should be increased as Royals star batsman Butler has returned home to prepare for the World Cup 2019. The right-hander batted freely once the captaincy burden was removed from him. Rahane, who is not a part of the 2019 World Cup 15 member squad might do some good work with the bat for the Royals to book a ticket to the playoffs.

Rahane might play some aggressive cricket in the upcoming games to justify his bid for an inclusion in the World Cup squad.

1 / 3 NEXT