IPL History: Three players whose IPL careers blossomed after leaving Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings - Image Courtesy: (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

We cannot discuss the Indian Premier League without discussing about the team Chennai Super Kings, the Men in Yellow who wrote one of the best comeback stories in cricketing history. The pack of yellow caps is led by one of the best captains that the world has ever witnessed, the 'Captain Cool' Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings is a team which has tons of fans across the world. They have always been a champion side in the history of the Indian Premier League. Unlike other teams, Chennai's team list will always looks weak to the audience after the auction is over, but they never fail to perform when it matters.

They may not a stronger team on paper, but as a unit they never fail to amaze us. Their style of team selection and team management is entirely different from others. Chennai's style of team management is a good example for other teams to follow.

The franchise has produced many great players overs past 11 years, but there are a few players who were kept on the bench, and went on to shine for other teams when the franchise decided not to retain them.

#1 George Bailey

George Bailey - Image Courtesy: (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

Chennai Super kings picked George Bailey in the 2009 auction, but the Australian managed to play only three games. During that time, Chennai had strong openers and a solid middle order. Hence it was hard for them to fit him into the playing XI. In the next season, he played only one game for them.

The former Australian captain never got a chance to prove his skills. He managed to score only 63 runs for them in three innings. After three years, Punjab grabbed him in the 2014 auction. The Kings XI were looking for a leader at that time, and Bailey was the perfect candidate for the role as he had the experience of leading the Australian side.

He played for them in the next two seasons, and scored over 500 runs. In 2014, he led Punjab to the IPL finals but lost to KKR. It was the best performance for the franchise in IPL history till date. In the next season, Punjab ended at the last in points table and decided not to retain Bailey in the team.

Performance by Team:

CSK - 63 Runs in 3 innings

KXIP - 516 Runs in 29 innings

