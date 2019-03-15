×
IPL History: Top 5 totals by Chennai Super Kings

Sunil Joseph
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
617   //    15 Mar 2019, 08:24 IST

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni

The exciting thing about T20 cricket, especially the IPL, is the number of huge totals being posted in every season. We have witnessed every team score a 200+ score at least once. Some teams have even posted scores above 230.

But we’re not talking about every team today. We are going to talk about the most successful IPL team in history – Chennai Super Kings. Over the years, CSK has entertained the fans on the field as well as off the field. They could even be considered as one of the most well-balanced teams in the IPL throughout all the seasons.

However, CSK batsmen are best known for their big hitting and aggressive style of cricket. That being said, let’s take a little trip down memory lane and have a look at the five highest totals posted by the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

#5 211/4 vs Delhi Capitals at Pune, April 30, 2018 

Shane Watson
Shane Watson

A returning CSK was determined as ever to reclaim their throne as the most successful IPL team. Hence, they looked unstoppable for a major part of the season. And even more so when they took on the Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) at Pune. The Capitals won the toss and elected to field first, a decision they would soon regret.

Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis opened the batting for CSK and put on a massive 102-run partnership. Suresh Raina, who came in to bat at number 3, was dismissed for 1 run. Watson was the next wicket to fall as he was dismissed for a well played 78.

Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni put on a good partnership with Rayudu scoring 41 runs before getting out in the final over. Dhoni scored a quick fifty off just 21 balls to help his team reach a total of 211/4.

However, Delhi Capitals didn’t succumb to the huge target in front of them. They put on a tough fight despite losing a couple of early wickets. It was Rishabh Pant (79 runs from 45 balls) and Vijay Shankar (54 runs from 31 balls) who helped steady the innings. It still wasn’t enough as Delhi lost the match by just 13 runs.

The man of the match was Watson for his knock of 78 runs.

IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals (IPL) Murali Vijay Suresh Raina T20
