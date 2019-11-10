IPL: Looking back at the performance of the top 3 players traded in 2019

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who captained Kings XI Punjab in the last two editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been traded to Delhi Capitals. According to media reports, Delhi Capitals have given KXIP left-arm spinner J Suchith as well as an additional sum of Rs 1.5 crore in exchange. Ashwin will get a salary of Rs. 7.6 crore, which was his purchase value at the IPL 2018 auction.

With Ashwin as leader, KXIP began IPL 2019 on a bright note. However, the team’s form tapered off as the tournament progressed.

Ashwin played 28 matches for KXIP, and took 25 wickets with a best of 3/23. He also scored 144 runs.

Under Ashwin, KXIP registered 12 IPL wins in all. “It has been a wonderful journey with Kings XI Punjab. I will always look back fondly at the two years I spent with the Kings and will miss all my teammates. I am looking ahead to new challenges,” Ashwin said, according to the official Kings XI Punjab website.

In the wake of Ashwin's trade, we look back at three big names from IPL 2019 who were traded, and how they performed subsequently.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

The biggest trade of 2019 was India opener Shikhar Dhawan moving from Sunrisers Hyderabad to Delhi Capitals.

Dhawan went to Delhi as he was unhappy with his price of Rs 5.2 crore with Hyderabad. The Sunrisers traded Dhawan in exchange for Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma.

Dhawan had been performing consistently well for Sunrisers Hyderabad over the previous few seasons, and he continued his good form with Delhi Capitals as well in 2019. In 16 games, Dhawan totalled 521 runs at a strike rate of 135.67 with five fifties and a best of 97 not out.

The southpaw’s success was one of the key reasons behind Delhi making the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

#2 Quinton de Kock

The current South Africa T20I skipper Quinton de Kock was traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2.8 crore. De Kock was exchanged for Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman (Rs 2.2 crore) and Sri Lankan off-spinner Akila Dananjaya (Rs 50 lakh).

De Kock played eight matches for RCB in 2018, and scored 201 runs at a strike rate of 124.07. But in the 2019 season, he performed very well for champions Mumbai Indians.

In 16 games, De Kock scored 529 runs at a strike rate of 132.91 with four fifties and a best of 81.

#3 Marcus Stoinis

Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was traded from Kings XI Punjab to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 6.2 crore. Punjab traded Stoinis for Mandeep Singh.

Although Bangalore had a poor IPL 2019, the decision to go for Stoinis proved to be a smart move. The Australian played in 10 games and scored 211 runs at a strike rate of 135.25, with a best of 46 not out.

Stoinis came in and got quick runs for the team on a regular basis. With the ball, however, he managed to pick up only two wickets.