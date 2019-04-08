IPL Match Stats: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium

Suresh Raina is the leading run scorer in CSK vs KKR matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The 23rd match of the 2019 IPL will see two of the most successful teams in the tournament go against each other as 3-time champions Chennai Super Kings take on 2-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Even though CSK lead KKR 6-2 in head-to-head at this stadium, the Kolkata outfit also has some fond memories associated with the ground. It was at this very stadium KKR defeated CSK in 2012 to win their first IPL trophy. KKR have never won a match against CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium while batting first.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from CSK vs KKR matches in Chennai.

Batting performances

205/5 scored by CSK in IPL 2018 is the highest team total in CSK vs KKR matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

132/9 by KKR in IPL 2015 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

303 runs scored by Suresh Raina of CSK is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

95 by Michael Hussey of CSK in 2013 IPL is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams in Chennai.

14 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two sides here.

2 half-centuries hit by Suresh Raina (CSK), Michael Hussey (CSK), Jacques Kallis (KKR) and Manvinder Bisla (KKR) each is the highest number of half-centuries by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

92 sixes have been hit in matches between these two sides at this ground.

12 sixes by Suresh Raina is the highest number of sixes struck by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

28 fours by Suresh Raina is the highest number of fours hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Bowling performances

9 wickets taken by R Ashwin of CSK is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

3/16 by R Ashwin in IPL 2010 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams here.

Wicket-keeping performances

10 dismissals by MS Dhoni of CSK is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Fielding performances

5 catches taken by S Badrinath of CSK is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

