IPL Match Stats: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Murali Vijay's 127 is the highest individual score in CSK vs RR matches.

The twelfth match of IPL 2019 will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. This stadium has hosted six matches between these two teams.

Rajasthan Royals had won the first match played between these two teams here in 2008. and incidentally, that was the only time they managed to beat Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Presently, CSK leads RR 5-1 in head-to-head competition at the venue. Michael Hussey of CSK has won the most number of Player of the Match awards in CSK vs. RR matches at this ground - 2.

Let us now take a look at some of the key stats from CSK vs RR matches played in this stadium.

Batting performances

246/5 scored by CSK in IPL 2010 is the highest team total in CSK vs RR matches played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

145/9 by RR in IPL 2015 is the lowest team total in matches between these two sides at this ground.

221 runs scored by Shane Watson playing for RR is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at his ground.

127 by Murali Vijay of CSK in 2010 IPL is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams at this ground.

2 centuries have been scored in matches played between both these sides at this ground. These have been scored by Murali Vijay of CSK (127) & Shane Watson of RR (101).

15 half-centuries have been scored in CSK vs RR matches at this ground.

2 half-centuries, hit by Suresh Raina (CSK), Albie Morkel (CSK) Michael Hussey (CSK), is the highest number of half-centuries hit by a player in CSK vs RR matches at this ground.

76 sixes have been hit in CSK vs RR matches at this ground.

11 sixes hit by Murali Vijay (CSK) and Shane Watson (RR) is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in CSK vs RR matches at this ground.

21 fours hit by Michael Hussey of CSK is the highest number of fours hit by a player in CSK vs RR matches at this ground.

Bowling performances

6 wickets taken by Albie Morkel of CSK is the highest number of wickets scalped by a player in CSK vs RR matches played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

4/11 by Ravindra Jadeja of CSK in IPL 2015 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

2 dismissals by MS Dhoni of CSK and Shreevats Goswami of RR is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in CSK vs RR matches played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Fielding performances

3 catches taken by Suresh Raina (CSK) and Dwayne Bravo (CSK) is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

