IPL Match Stats: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 23 Apr 2019, 15:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brendon McCullum is the sole centurion in CSK vs SRH matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium

The 41st match of the 2019 IPL will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Previously these two teams have met each other twice at this ground and both times it was Chennai who emerged victorious.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from CSK vs SRH matches in Chennai.

Batting performances

209/4 scored by CSK in IPL 2015 is the highest team total in CSK vs SRH matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

159/6 by SRH in IPL 2013 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

120 runs scored by MS Dhoni of CSK is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

100* by Brendon McCullum of CSK in 2015 IPL is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams in Chennai. It is also the only instance of a player scoring a century in matches between these two teams at this ground.

4 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two sides here.

2 half-centuries hit by MS Dhoni is the highest number of half-centuries by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

31 sixes have been hit in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Advertisement

9 sixes by Brendon McCullum is the highest number of sixes struck by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

15 fours by Shikhar Dhawan of SRH is the highest number of fours hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Bowling performances

4 wickets taken by Dwayne Bravo (CSK) and Mohit Sharma (CSK) is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

3/26 by Amit Mishra of SRH in IPL 2013 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams here.

Wicket-keeping performances

2 dismissals by Quinton de Kock of SRH is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Fielding performances

2 catches taken by Dwayne Bravo of CSK is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.