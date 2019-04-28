IPL Match Stats: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Feroz Shah Kotla

Virak Kohli is the leading run scorer in DC vs RCB matches at Feroz Shah Kotla.

Delhi Capitals will host Royal Challengers Bangalore at their home ground Feroz Shah Kotla in the 46th match of the 2019 IPL. Till date, these teams have played eight matches against each other at this ground with RCB leading DC 6-2 head to head. Currently, RCB are on a six-match winning streak against DC at the Feroz Shah Kotla. The last time DC won a match against RCB at this venue was way back in 2010.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from DC vs RCB matches at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Batting performances

215/1 scored by RCB in IPL 2012 is the highest team total in Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore matches at Feroz Shah Kotla.

95 all out by Delhi in IPL 2015 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

405 runs scored by Virat Kohli of RCB is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

128* by Chris Gayle of RCB in 2012 IPL is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams at this ground. It is also the only instance of a player scoring a century in DC vs RCB matches at this ground.

15 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two sides at this ground.

5 half-centuries scored by Virat Kohli is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

107 sixes have been hit in matches between these two sides at this ground.

21 sixes hit by Chris Gayle is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

44 fours hit by Virat Kohli is the highest number of fours hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Bowling performances

6 wickets taken by Zaheer Khan (5 playing for RCB and 1 playing for DC) is the highest number of wickets by a player in Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore matches at Feroz Shah Kotla.

5/25 by Jaydev Unadkat of RCB in IPL 2013 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground. It is also the only instance of a player taking a five-wicket haul in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

3 dismissals by Dinesh Karthik playing for RCB is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Fielding performances

5 catches taken by Virat Kohli is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.