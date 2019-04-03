IPL Match Stats: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Feroz Shah Kotla

Rishabh Pant is the only centurion in matches played at Feroz Shah Kotla between DC and SRH

Feroz Shah Kotla, for the fifth time in the history of IPL, will be hosting a match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In the past four matches, it is SRH who have had the upper hand, winning three of them. An interesting observation is that in all the four instances the team batting second won the match.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from DC vs SRH matches at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Batting performances

191 scored by SRH in IPL 2017 & again in IPL 2018 is the highest team total in Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad matches at Feroz Shah Kotla.

114/8 by Delhi in IPL 2013 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

162 runs scored by Rishabh Pant of Delhi is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

128* by Rishabh Pant of Delhi in 2018 IPL is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams at this ground. He is also the only player to have scored a century in matches between the two teams.

3 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two sides at this ground.

39 sixes have been hit in matches between these two sides at this ground.

8 sixes hit by Rishabh Pant is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

19 fours hit by Rishabh Pant is the highest number of fours hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Bowling performances

4 wickets taken by Dale Steyn of SRH & Amit Mishra (1 playing for Delhi & 3 playing for SRH) is the highest number of wickets by a player in Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad matches at Feroz Shah Kotla.

2/11 by Dale Steyn of SRH in IPL 2013 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

Fielding performances

3 catches taken by Shikhar Dhawan of SRH is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

