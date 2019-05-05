IPL Match Stats: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings at Mohali

Michael Hussey is the leading run scorer in KXIP vs CSK matches at Mohali.

The penultimate league match of the 2019 IPL will see Kings XI Punjab take on Chennai Super Kings at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali. Previously, five matches have been played between these two teams at this ground with KXIP winning two and CSK winning three of them. Michael Hussey of CSK has won the most number of Player of the Match awards (2) in KXIP vs CSK matches at Mohali.

CSK have already qualified for the playoffs of the IPL and KXIP, on the other hand, is at the bottom of the table with no chance of making it to the playoffs.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from KXIP vs CSK matches at this stadium.

Batting performances

240/5 scored by CSK in IPL 2008 is the highest team total in KXIP vs CSK matches at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

130/7 by KXIP in IPL 2015 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

203 runs scored by Michael Hussey of CSK is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

120* by Paul Valthaty of KXIP in 2011 IPL is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams at this ground. It is one of the two centuries that has been scored in matches between these two teams here. The other one was scored by Michael Hussey (116*) in 2008.

9 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two sides at this ground.

2 half-centuries scored by Murali Vijay of CSK are the most by any player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

63 sixes have been hit in matches between these two sides at this ground.

11 sixes by Michael Hussey is the highest number of sixes struck by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

19 fours by Michael Hussey and Paul Valthaty each is the highest number of fours hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Bowling performances

5 wickets taken by Dwayne Bravo of CSK is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

3/27 by Dwayne Bravo in IPL 2013 is the best bowling performance by a player in a match between these two teams at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

5 dismissals by MS Dhoni of CSK is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a match between these two teams at this ground.

Fielding performances

4 catches taken by Dwayne Bravo is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.