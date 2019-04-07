IPL Match Stats: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Mohali

David Warner of SRH is the leading run scorer in KXIP vs SRH matches at Mohali

In the 22nd match of the 2019 IPL, Kings XI Punjab take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their home ground, the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, at Mohali.

However, the PCA Stadium has not been a happy hunting ground for them against SRH as it is the team from Hyderabad that lead the head to head 4-1 in the five matches played here. In fact, KXIP lost the first four matches they played against SRH at this stadium before registering their first victory in 2018.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from KXIP vs SRH matches at this stadium.

Batting performances

207/3 scored by SRH in IPL 2017 is the highest team total in KXIP vs SRH matches at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

120/9 by KXIP in IPL 2013 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

161 runs scored by David Warner of SRH is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

108* by Chris Gayle of KXIP in 2018 IPL is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams at this ground. It is also the only century that has been scored in matches between these two teams here.

10 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two sides at this ground.

3 half-centuries scored by David Warner are the most by any player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

53 sixes have been hit in matches between these two sides at this ground.

11 sixes by Chris Gayle is the highest number of sixes struck by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

19 fours by David Warner is the highest number of fours hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Bowling performances

7 wickets taken by Bhuvneshwar Kumar of SRH is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

4/22 by Darren Sammy of SRH in IPL 2013 is the best bowling performance by a player in a match between these two teams at this ground.

Fielding performances

5 catches taken by Deepak Hooda of SRH is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

