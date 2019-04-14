IPL Match Stats: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens

MS Dhoni is the leading run scorer in KKR vs CSK matches played at Eden Gardens (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The 29th match of IPL 2019 will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens. While CSK are ruling the roost at the top of the IPL points table, KKR are marginally ahead of three other teams due to net run rate, despite having won the same number of matches as them (four).

These two teams have faced each other eight times at this ground, and both have won four matches apiece. Except for the match in 2010 (won by CSK), in all the other matches the team batting second won the game.

At the moment Kolkata are enjoying a three-match winning streak against Chennai at this ground. On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from the KKR vs CSK matches at Eden Gardens.

Batting performances

180/4 scored by KKR in IPL 2018 is the highest team total in KKR vs CSK matches at Eden Gardens.

109 all out by KKR in IPL 2010 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

168 runs scored by MS Dhoni of CSK is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

80* by Robin Uthappa of KKR in 2015 IPL is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams in Kolkata.

10 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two sides here.

2 half-centuries scored by Robin Uthappa is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

69 sixes have been hit in matches between these two sides at this ground.

9 sixes by MS Dhoni is the highest number of sixes struck by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

18 fours by Robin Uthappa is the highest number of fours hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Bowling performances

6 wickets taken by Sunil Narine (KKR), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) and Ravichandran Ashwin (CSK) each is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

4/21 by Makhaya Ntini of CSK in IPL 2008 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams here.

Wicket-keeping performances

2 dismissals by Robin Uthappa of KKR is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Fielding performances

5 catches taken by Dwayne Bravo of CSK is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

