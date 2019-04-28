IPL Match Stats: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens

Rohit Sharma (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The 47th match of IPL 2019 will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The two have faced contrasting fortunes this season as Mumbai Indians are sitting pretty at second place in the points table, while KKR are languishing in the bottom half.

KKR have a dismal record against MI at this venue; they trail MI 2-7 head-to-head. In fact, Mumbai at present are on a three-match winning streak against KKR at this ground.

Rohit Sharma of MI has famously performed very well at Eden Gardens. It is not a surprise then to see that he leads the list of players with most Man of the Match awards here, having won two such awards.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from KKR vs MI matches in Kolkata.

Batting performances

210/6 scored by MI in IPL 2018 is the highest team total in KKR vs MI matches at Eden Gardens.

108 all out by KKR in IPL 2018 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

398 runs scored by Rohit Sharma of MI is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

109* by Rohit Sharma in IPL 2012 is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams at Kolkata. It is also the only instance of a player scoring a century in matches between these two teams at this ground.

15 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two sides here.

2 half-centuries scored by Gautam Gambhir (KKR), Jacques Kallis (KKR) and Rohit Sharma (MI) each is the highest number of half-centuries by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground.

108 sixes have been hit in matches between these two sides at this ground.

15 sixes by Rohit Sharma is the highest number of sixes struck by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

42 fours by Rohit Sharma is the highest number of fours hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Bowling performances

5 wickets taken by Hardik Pandya of MI is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

3/14 by Sanath Jayasuriya of MI in IPL 2008 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams here.

Wicket-keeping performances

2 dismissals by Wriddhiman Saha of KKR is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Fielding performances

4 catches taken by Harbhajan Singh (MI) and Rohit Sharma (MI) each is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.