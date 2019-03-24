×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL Match Stats: KKR vs SRH at Eden Gardens

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
470   //    24 Mar 2019, 10:59 IST

Yusuf Pathan has a 100% win record at the Eden Gardens in KKR vs SRH matches
Yusuf Pathan has a 100% win record at the Eden Gardens in KKR vs SRH matches

Eden Gardens will host the second match of IPL 2019 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Eden Gardens, till date, has hosted seven matches between these two teams. Unsurprisingly, it is Kolkata who lead Hyderabad 5-2 in the head to head at this ground.

From 2013 to 2017, Kolkata remained undefeated against Hyderabad at Eden Gardens. 2018 was the only instance when KKR lost not one but both matches against SRH at Eden Gardens. Yusuf Pathan has won the most number of Player of the Match awards in KKR vs SRH matches played at Eden Gardens - 2.

Let us take a look at the stats of the matches between these two teams at Eden Gardens.

Batting performances

180/4 scored by KKR in IPL 2013 is the highest team total in KKR vs SRH matches at Eden Gardens.

132 by SRH in IPL 2013 and again in IPL 2015 is the lowest team total in KKR vs SRH matches at this venue.

198 runs scored by Yusuf Pathan is the highest number of runs scored by a player in KKR vs SRH matches at Eden Gardens. He scored 178 of them playing for KKR and 20 of them playing for SRH.

72 by Yusuf Pathan playing for KKR in the 2014 IPL is the highest individual score by a player in KKR vs SRH matches at Eden Gardens.

half-centuries have been scored in KKR vs SRH matches at Eden Gardens.

half-centuries hit by Yusuf Pathan playing for KKR is the most number of half-centuries hit by a player in matches between these two teams at Eden Gardens.

Advertisement

76 sixes have been hit in matches between these two teams at Eden Gardens.

11 sixes hit by Yusuf Pathan (10 sixes hit playing for KKR and 1 six hit playing for SRH) is the highest number of sixes by a player in KKR vs SRH matches at Eden Gardens.

21 fours hit by Shikhar Dhawan is the most number of fours hit by a player in KKR vs SRH matches at Eden Gardens.

Bowling performances

10 wickets taken by Bhuvaneshwar Kumar of SRH is the highest number of wickets by a player in KKR vs SRH matches at Eden Gardens.

4/38 by Karn Sharma of SRH in IPL 2014 is the best bowling performance by a player in KKR vs SRH matches at Eden Gardens.

Wicket-keeping performances

4 dismissals by Robin Uthappa of KKR is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in KKR vs SRH matches at Eden Gardens.

Fielding performances

3 catches taken by Moises Henriques (SRH), Kane Williamson (SRH), Rashid Khan (SRH), Manish Pandey (1 for KKR and 2 for SRH), Shakib Al Hasan (1 for KKR and 2 for SRH) and Manoj Tiwari (KKR) is the highest number of catches by player(s) in KKR vs SRH matches at Eden Gardens.

.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Yusuf Pathan Bhuvneshwar Kumar Eden Gardens
Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
IPL 2018 Flashback: KKR vs SRH
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: All the significant numbers from KKR vs SRH matches
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 2, KKR vs SRH Today's Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 2, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Why SRH will win the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 2, KKR vs SRH Match Prediction: Who will win today's match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 2: KKR vs SRH - Three events that fans would be eagerly waiting for 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 2 | KKR vs SRH | Match Preview | Pitch Report
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KKR v SRH: 3 key battles that you cannot miss
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Looking ahead to the KKR vs SRH encounter
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Yesterday
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Today, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Today, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us