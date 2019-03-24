IPL Match Stats: KKR vs SRH at Eden Gardens

Yusuf Pathan has a 100% win record at the Eden Gardens in KKR vs SRH matches

Eden Gardens will host the second match of IPL 2019 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Eden Gardens, till date, has hosted seven matches between these two teams. Unsurprisingly, it is Kolkata who lead Hyderabad 5-2 in the head to head at this ground.

From 2013 to 2017, Kolkata remained undefeated against Hyderabad at Eden Gardens. 2018 was the only instance when KKR lost not one but both matches against SRH at Eden Gardens. Yusuf Pathan has won the most number of Player of the Match awards in KKR vs SRH matches played at Eden Gardens - 2.

Let us take a look at the stats of the matches between these two teams at Eden Gardens.

Batting performances

180/4 scored by KKR in IPL 2013 is the highest team total in KKR vs SRH matches at Eden Gardens.

132 by SRH in IPL 2013 and again in IPL 2015 is the lowest team total in KKR vs SRH matches at this venue.

198 runs scored by Yusuf Pathan is the highest number of runs scored by a player in KKR vs SRH matches at Eden Gardens. He scored 178 of them playing for KKR and 20 of them playing for SRH.

72 by Yusuf Pathan playing for KKR in the 2014 IPL is the highest individual score by a player in KKR vs SRH matches at Eden Gardens.

6 half-centuries have been scored in KKR vs SRH matches at Eden Gardens.

2 half-centuries hit by Yusuf Pathan playing for KKR is the most number of half-centuries hit by a player in matches between these two teams at Eden Gardens.

76 sixes have been hit in matches between these two teams at Eden Gardens.

11 sixes hit by Yusuf Pathan (10 sixes hit playing for KKR and 1 six hit playing for SRH) is the highest number of sixes by a player in KKR vs SRH matches at Eden Gardens.

21 fours hit by Shikhar Dhawan is the most number of fours hit by a player in KKR vs SRH matches at Eden Gardens.

Bowling performances

10 wickets taken by Bhuvaneshwar Kumar of SRH is the highest number of wickets by a player in KKR vs SRH matches at Eden Gardens.

4/38 by Karn Sharma of SRH in IPL 2014 is the best bowling performance by a player in KKR vs SRH matches at Eden Gardens.

Wicket-keeping performances

4 dismissals by Robin Uthappa of KKR is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in KKR vs SRH matches at Eden Gardens.

Fielding performances

3 catches taken by Moises Henriques (SRH), Kane Williamson (SRH), Rashid Khan (SRH), Manish Pandey (1 for KKR and 2 for SRH), Shakib Al Hasan (1 for KKR and 2 for SRH) and Manoj Tiwari (KKR) is the highest number of catches by player(s) in KKR vs SRH matches at Eden Gardens.

