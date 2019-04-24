IPL Match Stats: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens

Sourav Ganguly's 75* is the highest individual score in KKR vs RR matches at Eden Gardens.

The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the 43rd match of the 2019 IPL, between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. Eden Gardens has always been a happy hunting ground for KKR against RR as they lead the head-to-head between the two teams 6-1 at this venue.

RR's only win against KKR at Eden Gardens was way back in 2008. In six out of the seven matches played between these two teams here, the team batting second has triumphed.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from KKR vs RR matches in Kolkata.

Batting performances

169/7 scored by KKR in IPL 2018 is the highest team total in KKR vs RR matches at Eden Gardens.

81 all out by RR in IPL 2011 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

112 runs scored by Yusuf Pathan is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground. He scored 56 of them playing for RR and 56 playing for KKR.

75* by Sourav Ganguly of KKR in 2010 IPL is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams in Kolkata.

3 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two sides at this venue.

52 sixes have been hit in matches between these two sides at this ground.

6 sixes by Yusuf Pathan (3 playing for RR and 3 playing for KKR) is the highest number of sixes struck by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

15 fours by Shane Watson of RR is the highest number of fours hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Bowling performances

5 wickets taken by both Kuldeep Yadav (KKR) and Shakib Al Hasan (KKR) is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

4/20 by Kuldeep Yadav in IPL 2018 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

5 dismissals by Manvinder Bisla of KKR is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Fielding performances

3 catches taken by Ajinkya Rahane of RR is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.