IPL Match Stats: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium

Rohit Sharma is the leading run scorer in MI vs DC matches held at Wankhede Stadium.

The Wankhede Stadium at Mumbai will host the third match of IPL 2019 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The first ever match played between the two teams at the iconic stadium was in 2011.

MI and DC have faced each other seven times at Wankhede with MI leading DC 5-2 head to head. An interesting fact about matches between the two teams at Wankhede is that out of the seven encounters, DC has batted first on only one occasion.

Let us have a look at the stats of matches played between these two teams at Wankhede Stadium.

Batting performances

209/5 scored by MI in IPL 2013 is the highest team total in matches between these two teams at Wankhede.

92 all out by MI in IPL 2012 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at Wankhede.

251 runs scored by Rohit Sharma of MI is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at Wankhede.

91* by Jason Roy of DC in the 2018 IPL is the highest individual score in matches between the two sides at Wankhede.

10 half-centuries have been scored in matches between the two sides at Wankhede. No player has scored more than one half-century matches between the two sides at Wankhede.

68 sixes have been hit in matches between the two sides at Wankhede.

11 sixes hit by Rohit Sharma is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in MI vs DC matches at Wankhede.

19 fours hit by Rohit Sharma is the highest number of fours hit by a player in MI vs DC matches at Wankhede.

Bowling performances

6 wickets taken by Harbhajan Singh of MI is the highest number of wickets by a player in MI vs DC matches at Wankhede.

3/24 by Mitchell McClenaghan in IPL 2017 is the best bowling performance in MI vs DC matches at Wankhede.

Wicket-keeping performances

3 dismissals by Parthiv Patel (MI) and Dinesh Karthik (1 for MI and 2 for DC) is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between the two sides at Wankhede.

Fielding performances

3 catches taken by Rohit Sharma is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between the two sides at Wankhede.

