IPL Match Stats: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Ajinkya Rahane is the only Indian batsman to score a half-century in RR vs SRH matches played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium at Jaipur will host the 45th match of the 2019 IPL season between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Till date, only two matches have been played between these two teams at this venue, with both the teams winning one match apiece. In both the matches SRH batted first, while RR chased. Both the matches saw foreign players winning the Player of the Match award, with James Faulkner winning the award in 2013 and Kane Williamson winning it in 2018.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from the RR vs SRH matches in this stadium.

Batting performances:

151/7 scored by SRH in IPL 2018 is the highest team total in RR vs SRH matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

140/6 by RR in IPL 2018 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

98* by Shane Watson for RR in IPL 2013 is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams at this ground.

4 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two sides at this ground. Ajinkya Rahane of RR is the sole Indian player to score a half-century in matches between these two sides at this ground.

11 sixes have been hit in matches between these two sides at this ground.

4 sixes by Shane Watson is the highest number of sixes struck by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

13 fours by Shane Watson is the highest number of fours hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Bowling performances:

5 wickets taken by James Faulkner of RR is the highest number of wickets by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

5/20 by James Faulkner in IPL 2013 is the best bowling performance by a player in a match between these two teams at this ground. It is also the only case of a player taking a five-wicket haul in matches between these two teams at this ground.

Fielding performances:

3 catches taken by Ajinkya Rahane of RR is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.