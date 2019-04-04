×
IPL Match Stats: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
117   //    04 Apr 2019, 20:12 IST


Brendon McCullum en route to 158* against RCB in 2008
Brendon McCullum en route to 158* against RCB in 2008

The 17th match of the 2019 IPL will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Nine matches have been played between these two teams at this venue, with KKR leading RCB 5-4 head to head.

In fact, RCB and KKR played the first ever match in the history of the IPL at this stadium in 2008. Chris Gayle of RCB has won the most number of Player of the Match awards in matches between these two teams at this venue.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from RCB vs KKR matches in this stadium.

Batting performances

222/3 scored by KKR in IPL 2008 is the highest team total in RCB vs KKR matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

82 all out by RCB in IPL 2008 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at this ground.

241 runs scored by Brendon McCullum is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides at this ground. He scored 203 of them playing for KKR & 38 of them playing for RCB.

158* by Brendon McCullum playing for KKR in 2008 IPL is the highest individual score in matches between these two teams at this ground.

14 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two sides at this ground.

half-centuries hit by Gautam Gambhir (KKR), Chris Lynn (KKR) and Virat Kohli (RCB) each is the highest number of half-centuries hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

120 sixes have been hit in matches between these two sides at this ground.

17 sixes hit by Brendon McCullum is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground. He hit 15 sixes playing for KKR & 2 sixes playing for RCB.

23 fours hit by Gautam Gambhir is the highest number of fours hit by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

Bowling performances

wickets taken by Jacques Kallis (3 while playing for RCB and 4 while playing for KKR) and R.Vinay Kumar (RCB) is the highest number of wickets by a player in matches between these two sides at this ground.

4/18 by Lakshmipathy Balaji in IPL 2012 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

2 dismissals by AB de Villiers (RCB), Kedar Jadhav (RCB), Dinesh Karthik (1 for RCB and 1 for KKR) and Robin Uthappa (1 for RCB and 1 for KKR) is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two sides at this ground. 

Fielding performances

4 catches taken by R.Vinay Kumar of RCB is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this ground.





