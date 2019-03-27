IPL Match Stats: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians at Chinnaswamy Stadium

In match 7 of IPL 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore will host Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. This will be the 10th match between these two teams to be played here. In spite of M Chinnaswamy Stadium being the home ground for RCB, they have a dismal record against MI at this venue. At present, MI leads RCB 7-2 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Let us now look at some of the key stats from matches between these two teams played on this ground.

Batting performances

209/7 scored by MI in IPL 2015 is the highest team total in RCB vs MI matches on this ground.

122/9 by MI in IPL 2008 is the lowest team total in matches between the two sides at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

252 runs aggregated by Ambati Rayudu of MI is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between the two sides on this ground.

92* by Chris Gayle of RCB in 2013 IPL is the highest individual score on this ground.

15 half-centuries have been scored in RCB vs MI matches on this ground.

2 half-centuries hit by Ambati Rayudu (MI) & Kieron Pollard (MI) each is the highest number of half-centuries hit by a player in RCB vs MI matches on this ground.

112 sixes have been hit in RCB vs MI matches on this ground.

13 sixes hit by Kieron Pollard of MI is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in RCB vs MI matches on this ground.

21 fours hit by Ambati Rayudu is the highest number of fours hit by a player in RCB vs MI matches on this ground.

Bowling performances

7 wickets taken by Harbhajan Singh of MI is the highest number of wickets by a player in RCB vs MI matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

4/9 by Samuel Badree of RCB in IPL 2017 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams at this venue.

Wicket-keeping performances

2 dismissals by Quinton de Kock playing for RCB is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in RCB vs MI matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Fielding performances

4 catches taken by Rohit Sharma (MI) & Kieron Pollard (MI) each is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams at this venue.

